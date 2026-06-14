PM Modi met his 'friend' French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, where they jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave. The event seeks to foster collaboration in technology, entrepreneurship, and investment between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed delight over meeting French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his France visit in Nice, where both leaders jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave. In a post on X, PM Modi referred to the French President as his "friend" and acknowledged his presence at the conclave aimed at strengthening innovation and entrepreneurial ties between the two countries, while also thanking Macron for participating there. "Happy to meet you in Nice, my friend President Macron. Thank you for taking part in 'Bharat Innovates' at a time when our nations are marking the 'Year of Innovation'," PM Modi said in a post on X. Both leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake during their meeting.

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'Bharat Innovates 2026' and Deepening Ties

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, which brought together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries. The event seeks to foster collaboration in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and investment, while further deepening the strategic partnership between India and France.

Addressing the gathering at the event, PM Modi highlighted the growing India-France relationship, describing it as one built on "connection and conviction", "innovation and inspiration", and "shared values and shared vision". The Prime Minister said the partnership between the two countries extends beyond trade and strategic interests and is guided by a common vision for the future.

"In this relationship between India and France, there is Connection, and there is Conviction too. In this relationship, there is Innovation too, and Inspiration too. In this relationship, there are Shared Values too, and a Shared Vision too," PM Modi said.

"Around the world, nations engage in trade and form strategic partnerships with one another. However, some relationships go beyond shared interests - they are driven by a shared vision. The partnership between Bharat and France is one such example," he added.

Bharat Innovates 2026, being held at the Palais des Expositions in Nice, showcases India's deep-tech prowess on the global stage, featuring 120 innovative startups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 critical technology domains. The event has drawn participation from more than 350 prominent investors and venture capitalists from around the world. It underscores the Government of India's commitment to transforming the country into a global innovation hub under the Viksit Bharat vision while reaffirming the significance of India-France cooperation in advancing the global technology landscape.

Bilateral Summit and Geopolitical Agenda

PM Modi's Nice leg also features the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since the elevation of bilateral ties earlier this year to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'. Beyond technology, pressing geopolitical challenges are high on the agenda. This visit, following President Macron's state visit to India in February this year, marks the 7th official visit of PM Modi to France since assuming office in 2014.

PM Modi's European Tour Itinerary

After the Nice visit on Saturday, PM Modi will depart for Slovakia for a historic bilateral visit from June 14-16, before returning to France for a two-day stay between June 16-18 to attend the high-stakes G7 Summit in Evian and conclude his visit in Paris. India's participation at the G7 Summit on June 16-17 underscores its positioning as a pivotal global player. (ANI)