Bangladesh becomes the newest member of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). The move is seen as a milestone to strengthen international cooperation for the conservation of big cats and their habitats for future generations.

Bangladesh has become the latest country to join the International Big Cat Alliance, the grouping said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the IBCA welcomed Bangladesh as its newest member country and underlined how it stands as an important milestone to strengthen international cooperation for the conservation of big cats and their habitats and reinforces our shared commitment to safeguarding these iconic species and the ecosystems they inhabit for future generations. https://x.com/IBCA_official/status/2069678969763541041?s=20

"The International Big Cat Alliance (#IBCA) warmly welcomes the Government of the People's Republic of #Bangladesh as its newest Member Country. This important milestone strengthens international cooperation for the conservation of #BigCats and their habitats, and reinforces our shared commitment to safeguarding these iconic species and the ecosystems they inhabit for future generations," IBCA said.

About the International Big Cat Alliance

The IBCA was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2023, during the event 'Commemorating 50 years of Project Tiger'.

In a meeting on February 29, 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of IBCA with its headquarters in India. It was launched with the aim of conservation of seven big cats - Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar and Puma - with membership of all UN countries/the range countries harbouring the said species and non-range countries where historically these species are not found but are interested to support big cat conservation, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.

IBCA is a multi-country, multi-agency coalition comprising big cat range countries; non-range countries with an interest in big cat conservation; conservation partners; and scientific organisations engaged in big cat research, as well as business groups and corporates committed to supporting big cat conservation efforts.

Objectives and Mission

The primary objective of IBCA is to facilitate collaboration and synergy among stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise into a centralised repository.

The official website notes how the unified approach, bolstered by financial support, aims to bolster the conservation agenda, halt the decline in big cat populations, and reverse current trends. IBCA seeks to lead by example, bringing together range countries and other stakeholders onto a common platform to champion the cause of big cat conservation on a global scale. (ANI)