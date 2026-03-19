PM Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to end the escalating conflict and restore stability in West Asia.

PM Modi discusses de-escalation with French President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on the evolving situation in West Asia, with both leaders emphasising the urgent need for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict.

Sharing the details of the conversation in a post on X, the Prime Minister described President Macron as a "dear friend" and said the two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing conflict and its broader implications for regional and global stability.

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"Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," the post read.

Modi holds 'productive conversation' with Sultan of Oman

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with several countries in the region witnessing disruptions and security challenges. Earlier today, PM Modi held a "productive conversation" with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, during which the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in order to de-escalate the conflict.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that during the discussion, he conveyed advance Eid greetings to Tariq Al Said and the people of Oman and reaffirmed India's strong ties with the Gulf nation. "Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability," the post read.

He reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while appreciating the country's efforts in facilitating the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals, amid the ongoing regional tensions. The Prime Minister also underscored the shared commitment of both nations to ensuring secure maritime routes, particularly through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. "Reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman's efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals. India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," his post added.

Background of the West Asia Conflict

The remarks come amid the escalating tensions and conflict in the region that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)