Former Norwegian Minister Erik Solheim praised PM Modi's leadership and environmental vision, calling him the 'world's most popular politician.' Solheim highlighted India's economic growth and said Western leaders have 'a lot to learn' from his message.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Scandinavian country of Norway from May 18 to May 19 as part of his five-nation tour, former Norwegian Minister and ex-head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Erik Solheim, came out strongly, praising the Indian head of the government for his leadership and environmental vision, noting that Western leaders have "a lot to learn" from his "constant green message" while calling him the "world's most popular politician".

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'World's Most Popular Politician'

In an article published in Norwegian newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv, Solheim highlighted Modi's popularity, economic reforms, and push for green growth, describing him as a transformational leader driving India's rise on the global stage. "Western leaders can learn a lot from Modi's constant green message," Solheim wrote, adding that the Nordic Prime Ministers should "listen carefully" during their meeting with the Indian leader.

Praising PM Modi's political standing, Solheim wrote, "No leader in any important country is nearly as loved at home as Modi," noting that the Indian Prime Minister enjoys approval ratings close to 70 per cent and remains one of the most influential democratic leaders globally.

From Humble Beginnings to Economic Powerhouse

Solheim highlighted India's economic growth trajectory under the Prime Minister, noting that the Indian economy is growing at around seven per cent annually, outpacing other major economies.

The article discussed PM Modi's humble beginnings from Vadnagar, Gujarat, saying his rise from a modest family background to leading the world's largest democracy makes his journey exceptional, while describing him as a self-made leader. "Modi's parents owned three tables selling tea at the railway station in Vadnagar," Solheim wrote, adding that Modi built his career "through his own efforts and leadership".

Solheim credited PM Modi for accelerating India's economic growth and infrastructure transformation over the past decade, noting that the Indian economy is growing at around seven per cent annually, outpacing other major economies. "The Indian economy is now growing at seven per cent, higher than China's, far above any other major economy," he wrote, adding that India's economy could become the world's second largest by 2050 if current growth trends continue.

Champion of Green Growth

The former UNEP chief particularly praised PM Modi's emphasis on renewable energy and sustainable development, describing him as "the guarantor of green growth". He also praised India's infrastructure and renewable energy development, citing projects such as modern airports, improved roads, and large-scale solar and hydropower initiatives.

"I have travelled to almost every state in India and see the signs of development everywhere - new modern airports; better-built roads to the most remote corners; the world's largest solar park under construction in Gujarat; and the world's largest solar-wind-hydropower plant in Andhra Pradesh," Solheim wrote.

He said India under PM Modi has emerged as a global renewable energy leader and could soon overtake the United States in solar and wind power generation, noting that the Prime Minister's messaging on climate issues focuses on development through sustainability rather than sacrifice. "Modi almost never talks about global climate negotiations or emissions. He does not ask anyone to sacrifice anything for the environment. The message is that India can lift 1.5 billion people out of poverty through green growth", Solheim said.

India's Political Evolution

The former minister also reflected on India's political and ideological evolution, saying Hindu nationalism had become a defining force in Indian politics and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under PM Modi had built support across caste and class lines. "The party has achieved something completely unique and new in India: the BJP has the same support among high castes, low castes and casteless. They have support from both India's billionaires and from tribal people in India's farthest fringes", Solheim wrote.

"Among Western analysts, it is a sport to find fault with the BJP. The critics are right that the BJP stands for the unification of Hindus. But there is little evidence that there have been more conflicts between Muslims and Hindus under the BJP. There was more violence and more pogroms when the Congress Party was in power," he added.

The 'Real Test' for Inclusion

However, at the same time, the former UNEP chief noted that the "real test" for India's future would be ensuring inclusion for the country's Muslim minority within the framework of a rising India. "In the emergence of a new strong India rooted in Hindu dharma, the real test will be whether the BJP also finds room for inclusion of what is the world's largest minority, two hundred million Muslims in India," he stated.

Call for Stronger Norway-India Ties

According to Solheim, Modi has successfully combined economic growth with environmental responsibility, creating a model that many Western nations could learn from. Calling for stronger ties between Norway and India, Solheim said closer engagement with India would create "countless win-win opportunities" for both sides. "In a world where Norway needs new allies for a rules-based world order, and Norwegian business needs new horizons, we have much to gain from closer contact with India," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Norway from May 18-19. A Nordic-Indian Summit will be held during the visit, as per an official statement by the Norwegian Government. (ANI)