NATO chief Mark Rutte expects allies to show 'clear, concrete and credible' plans for the 5% GDP defence spending goal by 2035 at the Ankara summit. He noted progress with allies investing around 4% of GDP and stressed continued support for Ukraine.

NATO Defence Spending Target

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday (local time) said allied nations are expected to present "clear, concrete and credible" plans to meet the alliance's target of spending five per cent of GDP on defence by 2035, as leaders gather for the NATO Summit in Ankara.

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Previewing the summit, Rutte said the commitments made by NATO leaders at last year's summit in The Hague were already producing significant results. "Here in Ankara, I expect nations to present clear, concrete and credible plans to reach that 5% goal. And the evidence we see so far is impressive," Rutte said.

Highlighting progress made over the past year, he added, "Just one year into a 10-year project, we see that European Allies and Canada are already investing around 4% of their GDP in defence and security."

Turning Investment into Capability

According to Rutte, European allies and Canada spent nearly 20 per cent more on core defence last year than in the previous year, amounting to an additional USD 258 billion in defence investments across 2025 and 2026.

He said NATO now needs to translate increased spending into military capabilities by strengthening defence industries, boosting innovation and cutting bureaucratic hurdles.

"We will announce tens of billions in new contracts that will provide the crucial kit we need to deter and defend," Rutte said. "This will help grow our economies, spread innovation and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, on both sides of the Atlantic," he added.

Support for Ukraine a Key Focus

Rutte also stressed that support for Ukraine would remain a key focus of the summit, noting that Kyiv continues to face sustained Russian missile and drone attacks.

"Allies and NATO partners must continue to ensure Ukraine gets what it needs," he said. "And let me be clear, all Allies need to pull their weight, so that our support to Ukraine continues to flow. Because Ukraine's security is so closely linked with our own," Rutte added.

Referring to the latest Russian strikes, the NATO chief said Ukraine's armed forces continued to change the dynamics on the battlefield through "bravery, dedication and ingenuity" but required continued international assistance, particularly in air defence.

Broadening Alliance Cooperation

He said the summit brings together leaders of NATO's 32 member states along with partners from Ukraine, the European Union, the Indo-Pacific and the Gulf region.

Rutte added the alliance would continue implementing the commitments agreed at The Hague Summit by increasing defence investments, strengthening deterrence capabilities and expanding cooperation with industry to meet evolving security challenges.

He also said European allies and Canada were assuming greater leadership within NATO's command structure while stepping up conventional defence, reinforcing the alliance's eastern flank, the Baltic region and the Arctic, and continuing support for Ukraine.

"Together we represent nearly two-thirds of the world economy. And we're coming together because we know that cooperation is key. We're stronger together in NATO, with partners, to ensure the freedom and security we all hold dear," Rutte said.

NATO is a security alliance of 32 countries from North America and Europe. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was created in 1949 by the United States, Canada, and several Western European nations to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. NATO membership is open to "any other European state in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area." (ANI)