PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with NZ PM Christopher Luxon in Auckland during a 'historic' visit, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years. Discussions aim to boost trade and bilateral ties, following a recent Free Trade Agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, in Auckland on Saturday (local time). The bilateral discussions were preceded by a ceremonial welcome at the Government House, where Prime Minister Modi was accorded a Guard of Honour.

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Later today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, the Prime Minister will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Historic Visit After Four Decades

On Friday, shortly after arriving in Auckland, PM Modi described his visit as "historic." In a post on X, he thanked Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport and highlighted that this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. "Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades," he wrote.

Sharing visuals of his arrival, PM Modi expressed optimism regarding his talks with PM Luxon on the bilateral partnership and his upcoming community address. "Look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and was greeted by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with whom he shared a warm embrace. This visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon. Following the signing of a Free Trade Agreement in April this year, this visit is expected to act as a catalyst to generate further momentum in trade and bilateral relations. The two leaders previously held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on March 17, 2025, during Prime Minister Luxon's official visit to India.

Modi Concludes Successful Australia Visit

Before arriving in Auckland, PM Modi concluded a highly successful visit to Australia, where he participated in the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. That visit marked a significant milestone in the two nations' six-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The meeting, hosted in Melbourne, resulted in a landmark suite of agreements focused on reinforcing Indo-Pacific security architecture, securing critical mineral supply chains, and accelerating the transition to clean energy. (ANI)