PM Modi hailed talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, vowing the friendship will scale new heights. The two nations signed 20 MoUs covering defence like BrahMos, education with an IIM campus, minerals, and maritime security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the outcomes from the discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, affirming that the bilateral relations between the two nations will "keep scaling new heights."

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In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "The outcomes from this visit are comprehensive, substantive and futuristic. The India-Indonesia friendship will keep scaling new heights in the years to come," he wrote. The outcomes from this visit are comprehensive, substantive and futuristic. The India-Indonesia friendship will keep scaling new heights in the years to come. https://t.co/5o3XGTWlD8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

Following bilateral and delegation-level engagements between PM Modi and President Subianto, the Ministry of External Affairs listed out the 20 Memorandums of Understanding signed between the two nations, which included cooperation on the BrahMos missile system and the setting up of an Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore branch campus at Singhasari SEZ.

Key Agreements and MoUs Signed

Economic and Industrial Cooperation

The MoUs signed were Cooperation in the field of Minerals and Technology of Steel Supply Chain, to promote investments in the mineral and mining sector. Improve access to advanced extraction and processing technologies. Encourages joint studies and projects. Strengthens critical mineral supply chains.

MoU between Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Midwest Ltds., and PT PERMINAS on development of rare earth magnets: Advances cooperation in rare earths and critical minerals. Diversification of supply chain in rare earths and critical minerals.

Strategic Joint Venture between Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Pt. Krakatau Steel for establishment of Stainless-Steel Slab anufacturing facility in Indonesia: Advances joint production and access to technology. Promotes job creation especially for our youth. Adds to industrial development and Viksit Bharat goals.

Defence and Security Cooperation

Extension of MoU and Implementation Arrangement on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation: Strengthens cooperation between Coast Guards of two countries. Improves coordination in maritime domain awareness, search and rescue and capacity building. Promotes safety and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

Cooperation on BrahMos System: Demonstrates the capability of Indian defense industry. Strengthens Atmanirbhar Bharat and boosts indigenous defence manufacturing. Promotes innovation, global competitiveness and exports.

Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement: Boosts India's defense exports and Make-in-India for the world. Enhances technology collaboration and defence capabilities. Strengthens India's indigenous missile development ecosystem.

Deployment of Indonesian Liaison Officer in IFC-IOR: Enhances real-time maritime information sharing. Strengthens bilateral maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Science, Technology and Space

Extension of Framework Agreement on Cooperation in Exploration and Uses of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes: Promotes joint research, technology sharing and capacity building. Reinforces a three decade-long space partnership.

MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Telecommunications Technologies and Services: Improves access to advanced telecom technologies, including wireless and quantum systems. Supports joint innovation and technology exchange.

MoU on Research, Technology, and Innovation Cooperation: Strengthens India's innovation ecosystem by enabling collaboration in key sectors. Advances knowledge exchange, best practices and tech. Advances Startup and innovation ecosystem including Startup India Mission.

Culture, Education and Heritage

India's assistance for conservation and restoration of Prambanan Temple Complex, Yogyakarta, 'Vikas bhi Virasat bhi': Advances preservation of shared heritage. Strengthens India's cultural diplomacy and showcase its expertise in heritage conservation and preserve shared civilisational heritage.

Commemoration of Tagore-Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy: Celebrates the enduring shared educational vision of Rabindranath Tagore and Indonesia's Ki Hajar Dewantara. Marks the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore's 1927 visit to Indonesia through a year-long programme of joint cultural, educational, academic, and people-to-people initiatives

Setting up of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore branch campus at Singhasari SEZ, Indonesia: Showcases India's academic excellence globally. Strengthens India's reputation as a knowledge hub.

Sectoral Cooperation: Agriculture, Health, and Disaster Management

MoU on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Allied Sectors: Advances cooperation in sustainable agriculture, crops, agriculture machinery among others. Promotes joint study and research benefitting farmers. Enables food security and higher incomes for farmers.

MoU between CDSCO and BPOM on cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation: Enables knowledge exchange on global regulatory standards and best practices. Strengthens regulatory cooperation. Enhances trust in Indian medical products and supports market access into Indonesia.

MoU between National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Agency for Disaster Management, Indonesia: Advances sharing of best practices in disaster management. Promotes the use of tech-based applications for early warning and risk assessment. Improves coordination in disaster response and recovery.

Implementation Arrangement on Health Workforce Collaboration: Facilitates fellowship programmes for health professionals. Advances mobility of qualified healthcare professionals by facilitating health professionals to work in Indonesia. Promotes hands-on clinical training in specialised medical fields.

Supply of 100 tonnes of high-quality DWR 162 wheat seeds to Indonesia: Supports food security of Indonesia and the Global South. Advances broader engagement in developing resilient and sustainable agricultural cooperation.

Digital Infrastructure

Cooperation between Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Indonesia Open Network (ION): Promotes cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure Modelled on the architecture of India's ONDC. Harnesses the power of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to make services more accessible, efficient, and inclusive for people.

(ANI)