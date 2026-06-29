PM Modi became the first Indian PM to be the Guest of Honour at Seychelles' 50th Independence Day. He held talks with President Patrick Herminie to strengthen ties in health, defence, and maritime security, reaffirming India's support.

PM Modi Graces Seychelles' 50th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the National Day celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Independence of Seychelles. The Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi attended the celebrations as the Guest of Honour, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to be accorded this honour.

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In a post on X, Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Day celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Independence of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to be accorded this honour. An Indian marching contingent comprising Navy and Army teams participated in the parade. An Indian Naval band also formed part of the Indian marching unit, underlining the close and special India-Seychelles partnership. In a special gesture, INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak were docked at Port Victoria, highlighting India's longstanding friendship with Seychelles. PM conveyed India's warm wishes to the people of Seychelles on this historic occasion." Prime Minister @narendramodi attended the National Day celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Independence of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to be accorded this honour. An Indian marching contingent comprising Navy and Army… pic.twitter.com/zbmu6dLJOa — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2026

India, Seychelles Hold Talks to Deepen Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie held official talks on Sunday amid the ongoing state visit of PM Modi to the country. The talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with the leaders agreeing to further strengthen cooperation across key fronts like health, education and capacity building.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in an official statement, noted that the leaders discussed strengthening ties across health, education, capacity building, digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including challenges in the Indian Ocean region, such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of projects and initiatives under the Special Economic Package announced by India.

Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting the development priorities of Seychelles and to further deepen the close and enduring partnership between the two countries. (ANI)