Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and VP CP Radhakrishnan reviewed India-Tanzania relations, exploring cooperation in blue economy, tourism, and tech. Mwinyi attended the IIT Madras convocation and unveiled the plan for its Zanzibar campus.

President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan reviewed the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explored new avenues to expand the bilateral cooperation in areas such as blue economy, tourism, technology, health and education, Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

President Mwinyi was on an official visit to India from July 17-20, at the invitation of CP Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India. He was accompanied by First Lady Mariyam Mwinyi.

According to the statement, President Mwinyi held bilateral discussions with the Vice President of India. "Both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explored new avenues to expand the bilateral cooperation in areas such as blue economy, tourism, technology, health and education"

"The two sides positively assessed recent expansion in bilateral trade and investment linkages and development partnership," the statement added.

"President Mwinyi extended an invitation to the Vice President of India to pay an official visit to Tanzania, which was graciously accepted".

Focus on Development and Educational Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the visiting dignitary on Sunday. The discussions focussed on the wide-ranging development partnership between the two countries, including development of IIT Madras Zanzibar as a Centre of Excellence of Higher Education in Africa, it added.

"President Mwinyi expressed deep appreciation for India's support toward the establishment of IIT Madras Zanzibar, and towards Tanzania's water infrastructure projects and human resource development, the statement added.

President Mwinyi Attends IIT Madras Convocation

Meanwhile on Friday, President Mwinyi attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras as the Chief Guest.

He undertook a tour of the IIT Madras campus, its state-of-the-art campus and laboratory facilities, the Startup Incubation Cell and the Research Park, and engaged with faculty and students.

The MEA underlined in the statement that this engagement came in the backdrop of completion of two years of the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus since its establishment in October 2023.

During the Convocation Ceremony, President Mwinyi unveiled the master plan for the permanent campus of IIT Madras Zanzibar.

Visit Boosts Strategic Partnership

The statement further noted that the visit built on the landmark State Visit of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to India in October 2023, which witnessed the elevation of bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership.

"The successful visit of President Mwinyi has imparted a renewed momentum to the India-Tanzania partnership, and opened a new chapter in India's cooperation with Zanzibar, paving the way for mutually beneficial economic, technology and educational collaboration," it underlined. (ANI)