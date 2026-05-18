PM Modi received Norway's highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, from King Harald V. This is his 32nd international award. He was also conferred Sweden's highest honour, the Royal Order of Polar Star, on the same tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, Norway's highest honour under the order, by its King Harald V on Monday. The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit and is awarded in recognition of outstanding service and contribution towards strengthening ties with Norway and the international community. With this recognition, Prime Minister Modi has now received his 32nd international honour from a foreign nation during his tenure as Prime Minister.

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About the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit

The Royal Norwegian Order of Merit was established by King Olav V in 1985 and is awarded to both Norwegian and foreign nationals in recognition of exceptional service rendered in the interests of Norway and humanity. The insignia of the order features the Cross of St. Olav crafted in gold or silver, with crowns positioned at the four corners of the cross. At its centre is a red cross bearing the monogram of King Olav V topped with a crown.

Insignia and Protocol

Under the order's protocol, the Knight's Cross is worn on the left side of the chest, while the Commander's Cross is suspended around the neck with a ribbon. The Grand Cross is worn with a broad sash extending from the right shoulder to the left side. For women recipients, the Knight's Cross and Commander's Cross are traditionally worn on the left breast, attached to a ribbon bow.

PM Modi's European Tour

The Prime Minister was conferred with the award during his two-day visit to the country as part of his five-nation tour. PM Modi is in Norway in the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. He reached Oslo after visiting the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden. During his time in Sweden, PM Modi was conferred with the country's prestigious "Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross", the highest honour awarded by the Scandinavian nation to a foreign head of government. The "Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross" is regarded as Sweden's highest recognition for foreign dignitaries and heads of government.

PM Modi will take part in the third India-Nordic Summit during his visit to Norway. He is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20 and is scheduled to visit Italy in the last leg of his tour. (ANI)