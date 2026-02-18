PM Narendra Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic met during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. They held 'fruitful' talks on strengthening ties in tech, innovation, IMEEC corridor, and the India-EU FTA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral talks with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital. The discussions focused on ways to further strengthen India-Croatia relations and enhance their bilateral partnership. PM Modi, in a post on X, described the meeting as "fruitful" and said, "Held fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Mr. Andrej Plenkovic. We discussed how to add momentum to our bilateral partnership in areas such as technology, innovation, shipbuilding, blue economy and boosting connectivity through the IMEEC corridor. Also expressed gratitude for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which will bring unprecedented progress for people in India as well as Europe." Held fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Mr. Andrej Plenković. We discussed how to add momentum to our bilateral partnership in areas such as technology, innovation, shipbuilding, blue economy and boosting connectivity through the IMEEC corridor. Also… pic.twitter.com/lGI1pKHIVI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic on the sidelines of AI Impact Summit 2026. The two leaders exchanged views on ways to further strengthen India-Croatia relations and advance cooperation in new areas of mutual interest, including AI, information and communication technologies, innovation and clean energy, among others. Both leaders agreed to work for the early implementation of the India-EU FTA. Prime Minister Modi appreciated deep interest of the people of Croatia in Indology and the Indian traditional system of Yoga and Ayurveda." Prime Minister @NarendraModi held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Croatia @AndrejPlenkovic on the sidelines of AI Impact Summit 2026. The two leaders exchanged views on ways to further strengthen 🇮🇳-🇭🇷 relations and advance cooperation in new areas of mutual… pic.twitter.com/Qyi4mc49xC — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 18, 2026

PM Modi met Plenkovic at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

India AI Impact Summit 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to February 20. The summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the broader global principle of AI for Humanity. The summit features participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including around 20 heads of state or government and about 45 ministers. (ANI)