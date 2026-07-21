PM Modi congratulated Andy Burnham on becoming the new UK Prime Minister. He expressed confidence in strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially with the new CETA in force. Burnham has promised to bring stability to the UK.

PM Modi Congratulates New UK PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, expressing confidence and vowing to work closely with him to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance the shared Vision 2035 for closer collaboration across multiple sectors. In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the strong foundation of India-UK relations, noting that the two countries share democratic values and maintain extensive cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, technology, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

"Warmest congratulations to Mr Andy Burnham on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. India and the UK are bound by shared democratic values and enjoy wide-ranging cooperation across trade, investment, technology, defence and people-to-people relations," the post read.

PM Modi also underscored the significance of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) that came into force this month, saying it would provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties and further strengthen cooperation between the two nations. "With CETA entering into force this month, our bilateral partnership is poised to grow even stronger. I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared Vision 2035," the post added.

Andy Burnham Vows to Regain Stability

Andy Burnham has become the 59th Prime Minister of Britain on Monday after Keir Starmer tendered his resignation at Buckingham Palace in a major political overhaul amid political as well as economic instability in the UK. Burnham (56), after becoming the Prime Minister, arrived at 10 Downing Street, accompanied by his wife Marie-France van Heel and delivered his first remarks to a public weary of political instability.

In his first address, he stressed, "Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again," as the Labour leader became the UK's seventh PM in a decade. "Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again, and that is our challenge to make politics work, to make it work better. I know people at home are fed up with politics," he said.

Burnham promised to act as a "circuit breaker for Britain, bringing forward the biggest changes in the last 40 years." "I am acutely conscious that I am the sixth person in the last ten years to walk up this street - the seventh prime minister since 2016 - making this a moment for reflection and new resolution," he added. (ANI)