Iran's ambassador formally thanked India for providing safe harbour to its naval vessel, IRIS Lavan, at Kochi port. This humanitarian gesture follows the sinking of another Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean.

Iran Expresses Gratitude for India's 'Humanitarian Approach'

Iran has formally expressed gratitude to India for providing a safe harbour to its naval vessel IRIS Lavan, docked at Kochi port to undertake technical and logistical arrangements following the incident involving another Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Dena, in the Indian Ocean amidst a rapidly escalating conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the situation after the tragic incident involving IRIS Dena and is continuing efforts to assess the circumstances and ensure the well-being of the crew members. "Following the tragic incident involving the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena in the waters of the Indian Ocean, the Islamic Republic of Iran is continuing to follow up on the situation of the crew members and to examine the different aspects of this incident," the envoy said.

Notably, IRIS Dena was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka. Fathali added that another Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Lavan, has docked at the port of Kochi in Kerala to make the necessary technical and logistical arrangements. "In this context, another Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Lavan, has docked at the port of Kochi in India to carry out technical and logistical arrangements," he said.

The ambassador expressed appreciation to the Government of India and local authorities for their cooperation and humanitarian approach in facilitating the docking of the vessel and assisting its crew. "I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Government of India and the local authorities for their cooperation and humanitarian approach in facilitating the docking of this vessel and supporting its crew," Fathali said.

India's 'Purely Humane' Decision

Highlighting the coordination between the two countries, the envoy said that the assistance provided by Indian authorities during the situation reflects the longstanding friendly relations between Iran and India. "The excellent coordination and cooperation of the Indian authorities in these difficult circumstances clearly reflect the long-standing and friendly relations between our two countries," he said.

Fathali also expressed appreciation to the government and people of India for their continued support and cooperation. "We express our appreciation to the government and the people of India for their valuable support and cooperation," he said. He further voiced confidence that the historic and constructive ties between Tehran and New Delhi will continue to strengthen in the future. "We are confident that the historic and constructive relations between Tehran and New Delhi will continue to grow and strengthen in the future," the envoy added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, described the decision as "purely humane," stating that the ship and its young crew were simply "caught on the wrong side of events" as the geopolitical situation shifted overnight.

Details of the Naval Incidents

IRIS Lavan Docks at Kochi

According to Government of India sources, IRIS Lavan had participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 and had been present in the region as part of the Iranian naval deployment for the multinational naval exercise MILAN 2026 held between February 15 and February 25. Sources said India had been approached by Iran days before the IRIS Dena incident south of Sri Lanka, requesting urgent docking support for the vessel due to technical issues.

The request was received on February 28, indicating that docking at Kochi was necessary as the ship had developed technical problems. India approved the request on March 1, and IRIS Lavan subsequently docked at Kochi on March 4. The ship's crew members are currently staying at naval facilities in Kochi. Sources said that the vessel has a crew of 183 personnel who are presently accommodated at Indian naval facilities.

Sinking of IRIS Dena

Earlier, IRIS Dena sank south of Sri Lanka on March 4 after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle. Following the incident, the Indian Navy deployed vessels, including INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with maritime patrol aircraft such as P-8I aircraft, to assist Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations. Of the estimated 180 crew members on board IRIS Dena, around 87 sailors are reported dead, while about 32 survivors were rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle.

India Navigates Geopolitical Tensions

The developments come amid escalating tensions in West Asia following a joint US-Israel military strike on Iranian territory that reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior figures. In response, Tehran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and assets in the region, while Israel has also intensified its campaign on Iranian territory.

By hosting the Lavan crew, India is maintaining its historical ties with Iran while navigating its "Major Defence Partnership" with the United States.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on behalf of the Government of India, expressing sympathy following the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The condolence book was opened by the Iranian mission to allow diplomats, officials and members of the public to pay respects after Khamenei was killed last week in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri conveyed India's message of sympathy to the Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali. (ANI)