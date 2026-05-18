During his visit to Oslo, PM Narendra Modi hailed a 'golden age' for India-Europe ties as Norway committed a historic USD 100 billion investment. Modi was also conferred with Norway's highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross.

Marking a historic paradigm shift in continental diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proclaimed that New Delhi and Brussels are embarking on a "golden age" of bilateral partnership, a declaration underscored by Oslo's monumental commitment to deploy USD 100 billion into India's commercial, technological, and sustainable energy corridors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the landmark state visit, the Indian leader was decorated with the Scandinavian country's premier civilian distinction, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. Representing the pinnacle of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, the accolade signifies the 32nd global tribute presented to Prime Minister Modi during his tenure.

PM Modi on Global Conflicts

Speaking at a collaborative media briefing alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the capital city, PM Modi observed that the international community is currently navigating an era of profound instability, reiterating that peaceful negotiations and statecraft remain paramount to untangling current geopolitical standoffs. "Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we support the urgent conclusion of these conflicts and back diplomacy and dialogue. Military conflict cannot bring any solution," PM Modi asserted, while additionally pressing for comprehensive overhauls within multilateral organisations to more effectively manage modern transnational crises.

Norway's Historic $100B Investment

Extending gratitude to Oslo for its unyielding posture against global militancy, PM Modi noted that the synergy between India and the Nordic territory is experiencing rapid acceleration. "India and Europe are stepping into the golden age of their relationship," he remarked, pointing towards escalating geopolitical and financial synchronisation. In tandem with the diplomatic talks, the Norwegian administration unveiled a blueprint to inject approximately USD 100 billion into the Indian economy, delivering an unprecedented stimulus to mutual commercial operations.

Modi's Landmark Visit to Norway

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi touched down in Oslo during the fourth leg of his continental tour, greeted on the tarmac by Jonas Gahr Store and a delegation of top-tier Norwegian dignitaries. The arrival marks PM Modi's inaugural mission to Norway and represents the first official bilateral journey by an Indian head of government to the Nordic nation in more than four decades. Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister voiced his optimism, stating he was certain the encounter would "add vigour to the India-Norway friendship".

Throughout his 48-hour itinerary, PM Modi is slated to be received by King Harald V and Queen Sonja, alongside steering extensive negotiations with Norway's political elite centring on commercial exchanges, fiscal allocations, ecological overhauls, digital infrastructure, and industrial modernisation. According to statements released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two heads of government will evaluate the trajectory of mutual relations and map out avenues for enhanced synergy.

India-Nordic Summit on the Agenda

Financial exchanges between the two democracies previously balanced at approximately USD 2.73 billion over the course of 2024. Furthermore, PM Modi is set to join the third India-Nordic Summit in the capital on Tuesday, convening with the prime ministers of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. The high-level conference is designed to solidify New Delhi's geopolitical alignment with the Nordic bloc, building upon the foundational frameworks established during previous iterations in Stockholm in 2018 and Copenhagen in 2022. (ANI)