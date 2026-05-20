Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides is on a four-day state visit to India to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi. The visit aims to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, and security.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, will undertake a four-day state visit from May 20 to 23, accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes the Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, senior officials and business leaders, according to the official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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According to the official press release issued on Wednesday, this will be President Christodoulides' first visit to India in his current capacity. The visit comes less than a year after Prime Minister Modi's landmark trip to Cyprus in June 2025, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Mediterranean nation in more than two decades.

Visit Agenda and Key Engagements

The press release said the current visit gains additional importance as Cyprus currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

During the visit, PM Modi and President Christodoulides are expected to hold extensive talks aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, education, culture, mobility, defence and security, artificial intelligence, FinTech, innovation and research.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments, including cooperation in multilateral forums.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to host a luncheon in honour of the visiting Cypriot president, as per the press release.

President Christodoulides will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to call on the visiting leader during the trip.

As part of the visit, the Cypriot president will travel to Mumbai to participate in a business forum aimed at strengthening commercial and investment ties between the two countries.

Building on a Historic Partnership

India and Cyprus maintain longstanding diplomatic relations and are set to mark 65 years of diplomatic ties on February 10, 2027.

According to the press release, the visit is expected to build on the growing momentum in bilateral relations and deepen cooperation within the broader India-EU framework.

Earlier in June, 2025, PM Modi had a historic visit to Cyprus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Cyprus concluded with the adoption of a Joint Declaration outlining a roadmap for deepened strategic cooperation between the two nations, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The visit was seen as a celebration of a shared past and a "forward-looking partnership" rooted in strategic vision and mutual trust.

The declaration noted that both leaders held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues, acknowledging growing cooperation in economic, technological, and people-to-people domains.

The joint declaration reaffirmed both sides' shared values--democracy, multilateralism, rule of law, and sustainable development--and their support for a rules-based international order grounded in the UN Charter and international law. (ANI)