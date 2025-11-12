PM Narendra Modi concluded his two-day Bhutan state visit, marked by a special send-off from King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The trip deepened cooperation in energy and connectivity, featuring the inauguration of a major hydropower project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed for New Delhi after concluding a productive two-day state visit to Bhutan, marked by high-level meetings, joint inaugurations and significant announcements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, technology and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister was personally accompanied by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, at the airport, underscoring the unique warmth and trust characterising India-Bhutan relations.

"PM Narendra Modi has emplaned for New Delhi after concluding a productive State visit to Bhutan. In a special gesture, His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, came to see off PM at the airport. This visit will further deepen the India-Bhutan bilateral friendship and advance cooperation in various areas," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a post on X. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1988485196912750715

High-Level Engagements and Strategic Discussions

During his visit, PM Modi participated as Guest of Honour in celebrations marking the 70th birthday of the Fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. He also joined the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025, which was presided over by the Je Khenpo, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan, and attracted over 30,000 participants, including international visitors.

PM Modi also held extensive discussions with Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, covering energy, trade, technology, connectivity, and regional issues.

Deepening Hydropower and Economic Partnership

A highlight of the trip was the joint inauguration by PM Modi and the King of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project on Tuesday, in the presence of the Holy Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha. The leaders welcomed the commencement of electricity exports from the project to India, describing it as a testament to exemplary hydropower cooperation.

Both sides also welcomed the resumption of work on the main dam of the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I project and expressed commitment to its expeditious completion, which will become the largest jointly developed hydroelectric initiative between the two nations, as per a statement issued by the MEA.

According to the statement, PM Modi reaffirmed India's full support for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan, including the Economic Stimulus Programme, and announced the establishment of an Immigration Check Post at Hatisar in Assam to facilitate the movement of investors and visitors to the ambitious Gelephu Mindfulness City--a flagship vision of Bhutan's King.

Under the 13th Five-Year Plan, India had committed to providing Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan. According to the Indian Embassy in Thimphu, Rs 7,000 crores of the announced Rs 10,000 crores has been earmarked for Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, Rs 1,000 crores for High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Rs 1,500 crores for RGoB's Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and Rs 500 crores for Programme Grant.

The Bhutanese also appreciated India's announcement of a concessional Line of Credit of Rs 40 billion to fund energy projects, besides ongoing support for infrastructure and development initiatives.

Enhancing Connectivity and Regional Vision

In a major boost to cross-border connectivity, the leaders welcomed the operationalisation of the Immigration Check Post at Darranga in November 2024 and the Inland Waterways Terminal and Multimodal Logistics Park at Jogigopha in March 2025.

They also noted the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in September 2025 for rail links between Gelephu and Kokrajhar, and between Samtse and Banarhat, with a Project Steering Committee now in place, the MEA stated.

PM Modi also lauded progress on the Gelephu Mindfulness City, aligning it with India's Act East Policy, and conveyed appreciation for Bhutan's support in constructing Gyalsung academies.

Cultural Diplomacy and People-to-People Ties

On the cultural front, PM Modi joined Bhutan's King and the Fourth Druk Gyalpo at the Kalachakra 'Wheel of Time' empowerment initiation at Changlimithang Stadium as part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival.

"Had the honour of inaugurating Kalacakra 'Wheel of Time' Empowerment with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo. It was presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo which made it even more special. This is an important ritual with great cultural significance for Buddhists around the world. The Kalacakra Empowerment is a part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival which has brought together devotees and scholars of Buddhism to Bhutan," PM Modi said in a post on X. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1988477823032377776

"PM Narendra Modi joined His Majesty, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty, the Fourth King of Bhutan, at the Kalachakra 'Wheel of Time' empowerment initiation at Changlimithang Stadium, as part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu. Over 30,000 people, including visitors from abroad were present at the sacred event. The prayers were presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan," the MEA stated on X. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1988483513411330327

He also had a warm meeting with the Fourth King, appreciating his lifelong efforts in strengthening India-Bhutan ties and discussing cooperation in energy, trade, technology and connectivity.

New MoUs and Future-Oriented Cooperation

Three key MoUs were also signed during the visit: on renewable energy cooperation, health and medicine, and institutional linkages between Bhutan's PEMA Secretariat and India's National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction with the growing collaboration in STEM, fintech, and space, including Phase II of the UPI rollout, which enables Bhutanese tourists to make QR code payments in India using local apps, as per the MEA statement. The implementation of the Joint Plan of Action on Space Cooperation was also welcomed.

The leaders noted the consecration of the Royal Bhutan Temple in Rajgir and India's decision to allocate land in Varanasi for a Bhutanese temple and guesthouse.

Bhutan's King also conveyed condolences over the tragic Delhi explosion on November 10, with PM Modi appreciating Bhutan's solidarity.

As PM Modi departed, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to regular high-level exchanges, underpinned by deep trust, mutual respect and robust people-to-people ties.

"The visit reaffirmed the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, and the two sides agreed to continue it in the future," the MEA stated in a statement. (ANI)