PM Narendra Modi called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the escalating West Asia conflict, expressing grave concern. He also highlighted shared global threats like terrorism and assured that the government is working to ensure the safety of Indians.

As the conflict in West Asia intenisfied on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated that India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts, expressing concern over the ongoing situation. Addressing a joint press meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, PM Modi said the current developments in West Asia are a matter of grave concern for New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"India has always called for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to such disputes," he said, underlining New Delhi's longstanding position on peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Shared Concerns on Terrorism and Global Stability

The Prime Minister also highlighted shared global concerns over terrorism, extremism and radicalisation. "We share the same feelings on terrorism, extremism and radicalisation, as these are serious challenges not just for us but for the entire world," he said.

Emphasising the need for collective action, PM Modi noted that close cooperation among nations is essential to address such threats and ensure global peace and stability. "It is important to have close cooperation to tackle such issues for world peace and stability," he added.

India's Consistent Stance for Peace

Reaffirming India's broader foreign policy stance, the Prime Minister said India has always been clear in advocating peace amid global tensions. "India's stance has always been clear on tensions across the world. India has consistently advocated for peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the call for peace becomes stronger," he said.

Safety of Indian Nationals a Priority

PM Modi also assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with countries in the region to safeguard Indian nationals. "We are working closely with every country to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals in the region," he said.

Conflict Background

His remarks comes following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. Following the strikes, Iran launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple arab countries in the region, as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic. (ANI)