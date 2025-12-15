PM Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Amman, Jordan. This marks the first leg of his three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, focused on strengthening India's bilateral relations with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at a hotel in Amman, marking the start of the Jordan leg of his three-nation tour. Members of the Indian community gathered to greet the Prime Minister, underscoring the strong people-to-people ties and the sense of enthusiasm surrounding his visit to the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Modi departed on Monday for a three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, during which he will hold engagements with the top leadership of the three countries as part of efforts to further strengthen India's bilateral relations. The Jordan visit marks the first leg of the four-day tour.

Engagements in Jordan

During his stay, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan and is expected to add fresh momentum to bilateral engagement.

While in Jordan, PM Modi will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora, whom he has said have "made significant contributions to India-Jordan relations".

Visit to Ethiopia

After concluding engagements in Amman, the Prime Minister will travel to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. There, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, interact with the Indian diaspora, and address a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

Referring to the Ethiopia visit, PM Modi said, "I will also have the privilege to address the Joint Session of Parliament, where I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South."

Final Leg: Sultanate of Oman

In the final leg of the tour, the Prime Minister will visit the Sultanate of Oman at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. This will be his second visit to the country and is considered an important component of the three-nation itinerary. The Oman visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Oman.

During his stay, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to address members of the Indian diaspora. Speaking about the Oman leg, PM Modi said, "In Muscat, I look forward to my discussions with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, and towards strengthening our Strategic Partnership as well as our strong commercial and economic relationship."

Broader Diplomatic Significance

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister had said India shares "age-old civilizational ties and extensive contemporary bilateral relations" with Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, highlighting the broader diplomatic significance of the visit. (ANI)