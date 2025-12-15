Russia's mysterious 'Doomsday Radio' UVB-76 has sent 15 coded messages in one week, an unusual event that has raised fears across Europe. The station, active since the 1970s, is believed to be linked to military communications.

Russia's mysterious shortwave radio station, often called the 'Doomsday Radio', has again caught global attention after broadcasting a large number of secret messages in a short time. The station, known as UVB-76, sent out as many as 15 coded transmissions within one week, an unusual event that has raised concern and debate across Europe and beyond.

The meaning of these messages remains unknown, but their timing has added to fears about rising tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO, per a report by Daily Mail.

What is Russia's 'Doomsday Radio'?

UVB-76 is a Russian shortwave radio station that has been active since the 1970s, during the Cold War. It is nicknamed 'The Buzzer' because it usually broadcasts a continuous buzzing sound, similar to a broken electrical device.

Most of the time, the station sends no clear message. However, at rare moments, the buzzing stops and is replaced by spoken words, numbers, or coded signals. These moments are closely watched by radio listeners and security experts around the world.

Multiple messages sent within days

This week, the station behaved in a highly unusual way. According to listeners, three coded messages were broadcast on Monday, followed by eight more on Wednesday. Over the past week, a total of 15 messages were detected. Each message contained a series of numbers and letters, along with strange code words. These included:

PEPPER SHAKER, TRANSFER, PABODOLL, SPINOBAZ, FRIGORIA, OPALNY, SNOPOVY, and MYUONOSVOD.

The station later appeared to broadcast faint music sounds and long bursts of Morse code on Friday, adding to the mystery.

Scroll to load tweet…

Meaning of the messages remains unknown

Despite years of monitoring, no one knows exactly what UVB-76 messages mean or who they are meant for. Experts believe only people with the correct codebook can understand them.

To everyone else, the messages sound like random words and numbers. This secrecy has resulted in the station gain its eerie reputation.

Possible military connection

Security experts have long suggested that UVB-76 is linked to Russia's strategic military command. It is believed the station may be used to send secret orders to military units or intelligence agents, either inside Russia or abroad.

The station’s messages often increase during major global crises, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine. This pattern has led analysts to closely watch every unusual broadcast.

European leaders issue warnings

The latest burst of messages has triggered concern among Western officials. British Military Intelligence Service Defence Minister Al Carns warned that Europe may be nearing a wider conflict.

He said the 'shadow of war is knocking on Europe's door' and added that the UK and its NATO allies must be prepared.

Meanwhile, NATO Chief Mark Rutte, speaking in Berlin on Thursday, said that Russia has brought war back to Europe. He warned that Europe must be ready for a scale of conflict similar to what earlier generations faced.

Station went offline after drone strike

Russian state-linked media organisation Izvestia reported on November 14 that UVB-76 temporarily went silent. The outage was linked to a Ukrainian drone strike that damaged nearby power stations.

After power was restored, the station returned to air and began sending waves of new coded messages from late November.

Latvia mention causes panic

One earlier broadcast caused particular alarm. A batch of six messages sent on November 17 included one that clearly named LATVIA, a NATO member country.

The message reportedly read: 'NZHTI NZHTI 15854 LATVIA 5894 4167'.

The direct mention of Latvia raised serious concern because any Russian attack on a NATO country would trigger Article 5, which requires all NATO members, including the United States, to defend each other.

Such a situation could lead to a much larger war.

Listeners note unusual message pattern

A Russian-speaking listener on social media said the latest messages were highly unusual. According to the post, UVB-76 normally sends one message at a time, with weeks or even months between broadcasts.

The listener wrote that sending 15 messages at once was rare and alarming, as the usual interval is once every month or two.

Morse code adds to the mystery

On Friday, no spoken messages were reported. Instead, listeners heard long and short tones, often linked to Morse code.

Morse code uses short sounds (dots) and longer sounds (dashes) to send letters and words. It is simple, fast, and difficult to block completely.

Experts say Morse code is still useful for military communication, even in 2025, because it does not reveal who is sending the message or their exact location.

Why number stations still matter

Since World War One, so-called number stations have been used to send secret messages. These stations broadcast coded signals that only trained listeners can understand.

Military and intelligence agencies prefer such methods because they are hard to trace, hard to jam, and very secure.

UVB-76 is one of the most famous number stations still active today.

No official explanation from Russia

So far, Russian authorities have not commented on the latest broadcasts. There has been no official explanation for the increase in messages or their content.

This silence has only added to the concern and speculation surrounding the station.

Russia's UVB-76 'Doomsday Radio' continues to puzzle and worry listeners worldwide. The rare burst of 15 coded messages, combined with past references to NATO countries, has raised fresh fears during an already tense period. Until clear answers emerge, the station’s eerie buzz and secret codes will remain a source of global unease.