Pakistani television channel ARY claimed during a broadcast that the two gunmen involved in a mass shooting at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach were actually Afghan nationals.

At least 16 people were killed and many others were injured in a mass shooting at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach, Australia, during a Jewish festival on Sunday evening. As shockwaves rippled across the country, reports identified the attackers as a father-son duo of Pakistani origin.

However, Pakistani media outlets have pushed back strongly, alleging that Pakistan has become the victim of what they termed “media terrorism,” supposedly orchestrated by Indian, Afghan, and Israeli news platforms. Shifting focus, Pakistani television channel ARY claimed during a broadcast that the two gunmen were actually Afghan nationals.

The channel went a step further, alleging that the Australian terror attack was a “False flag operation and said that the attackers were being utilised by Israel to carry out the attack".

Who are Naveed and Sajid Akram?

The two attackers involved in the Sunday shooting were identified as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram. Both were apprehended at the scene. Sajid later succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during a confrontation with police, while Naveed was left critically wounded and remains hospitalised.

Investigations revealed that Naveed Akram was born in Australia in 2001, while his father migrated to the country in 1998 on a student visa before transitioning to a partner visa three years later. Sajid was a licensed gun owner, an active member of a gun club, and legally possessed six firearms—licenses that were also held by his son.

Authorities disclosed that Naveed was an unemployed bricklayer. His mother, speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, revealed that her son had lied about his whereabouts earlier in the week, raising further red flags.

According to a briefing by US intelligence officials during the investigation, Naveed was identified as a Pakistani national. However, Australian police have maintained that "very little" is known about the duo as the probe continues.

A police source told 9News that Naveed may have had historical links to an Islamic State terror cell and that an IS flag was discovered inside his vehicle at the crime scene. He was reportedly under the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation’s radar as early as 2019 due to suspected ties to an ISIS-linked network.

Despite these concerns, authorities stressed there was "no indication of any ongoing threat or threat of him engaging in violence," the officer said.

In a rare and powerful condemnation, Sydney’s Muslim leadership has refused to conduct funeral rites for the deceased shooter. Prominent community leader Dr Jamal Rifi said, “We don’t see them (the offenders) as inside the fold of Islam or as Muslims”.