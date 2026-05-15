PM Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE, escorted by F16 jets. He will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss energy cooperation and bilateral issues. The visit is the first leg of a five-nation tour to boost strategic partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Friday. The UAE F16 jets escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane as it entered the UAE airspace. UAE F16 jets escorted PM Narendra Modi's aircraft as it entered UAE airspace. On arrival, he was accorded a guard of honour as he landed in Abu Dhabi.

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The Prime Minister will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi's Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emplaned for Abu Dhabi as part of his five-nation tour from May 15-20, covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, aimed at deepening India's strategic partnerships across trade, technology, energy, innovation and green growth, while reinforcing New Delhi's expanding engagement with Europe and the Gulf region.

Economic Significance and Expectations

Ahead of the visit, exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the tour comes at a "crucial juncture" and is expected to give fresh momentum to India's trade and investment ties with Europe and the Gulf region.

Calling the visit significant for India's economic and strategic engagement with Europe and the Gulf region, FIEO said the high-level meetings are expected to create new opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors such as engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics and digital trade.

FIEO President SC Ralhan said, "The Prime Minister's high-level engagements with the leadership of the UAE and major European nations underline India's growing stature as a trusted economic partner and a key driver of global growth. The visit is expected to create substantial opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors, including engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, logistics and digital trade."

PM Modi will begin the tour with a visit to the UAE on May 15, where he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), discussions are expected to focus on energy cooperation, trade, investment and regional issues of mutual interest. FIEO said the UAE remains one of India's most important trade and investment partners and a key gateway for Indian exports to the Middle East and Africa.

UAE Minister Hails Bilateral Ties

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy hailed the Prime Minister as a "true treasure" for the leadership and people of the Emirates, stating that the bilateral relationship is poised to scale "new mountaintops" in trade and technology.

Speaking with ANI, Al Hashimy expressed great excitement for the visit, noting that PM Modi remains a key figure in a longstanding partnership. She said PM Modi's visit will take forward the regular high-level engagements between the two countries following the UAE President's visit to India in January and the Crown Prince's participation in the AI Summit in February.

Next Stop: The Netherlands

After the UAE, PM Modi will travel to the Netherlands from May 15-17, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The visit is expected to focus on sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation, defence and water management. (ANI)