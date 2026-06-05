Germany will abolish airport transit visa requirements for Indian nationals travelling to third countries from June 3, 2026. The Lufthansa Group welcomed the move, which will make journeys seamless and strengthen air connectivity for Indian passengers.

The Lufthansa Group welcomes the decision of the Federal Republic of Germany to abolish airport transit visa requirements for Indian nationals travelling to third countries via German airports, effective 3 June 2026, the release said. This policy change, announced by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in New Delhi, will make journeys via key German hubs more seamless for Indian passengers and further strengthen air connectivity between India, Germany and the rest of the world.

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Lufthansa's Expansion and Commitment to India

The Lufthansa Group currently operates more than 70 weekly flights between India and Europe and has been present in the Indian market for over six decades. In its 100th anniversary year, the Group is further deepening its commitment to India through sustained investment and network expansion. This includes the deployment of Lufthansa's award-winning Allegris cabins on additional Boeing 787-9 services from Delhi and Hyderabad, the launch of SWISS's first-ever direct service between Bengaluru and Zurich in the 2026 Winter schedule, and the rollout of FOX (Future Onboard Experience) across all long-haul cabins.

FOX is a premium upgrade across all cabins, focused on choice, comfort and individuality, delivering "Lufthansa Signature Moments" that aim to redefine long-haul travel, stated the release.

To meet growing demand, Lufthansa and SWISS are also adding capacity with extra SWISS A330 frequencies between Delhi and Zurich and enhanced Lufthansa Airbus A380 services between Mumbai and Munich.

Simplified Travel and Enhanced Connectivity

India is the Lufthansa Group's largest intercontinental market in the Asia-Pacific region and plays a pivotal role in the Group's global network. The introduction of visa-free airport transit for Indian nationals travelling via Germany to onward destinations will simplify travel, improve connectivity and further reinforce Germany's role as a leading gateway between India, Europe and the world. (ANI)