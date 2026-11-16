PM Modi Arrives in Manila to Attend ASEAN and East Asia Summits

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his official visit to the Philippines on Monday by warmly greeting members of the Indian diaspora at Manila International Airport and attending a special theatrical staging of the Ramayana, setting a strong cultural and community-focused tone ahead of key regional summits.

Upon arriving in the Philippine capital for his visit, during which he will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, PM Modi interacted directly with enthusiastic members of the Indian community gathered to welcome him. Later, the Prime Minister witnessed ‘Sita: The Ramayana Revisited’, a theatrical production performed by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG) of Iligan City. The performance highlighted how the ancient Indian epic has transcended geographical boundaries to become deeply woven into Southeast Asia's cultural fabric, underscoring the shared civilisational heritage between India and the Philippines.

Members of the Indian diaspora who interacted with the Prime Minister at the airport described the engagement as a proud and inspiring moment, crediting his leadership for elevating India's global standing. "It was a great privilege to meet PM Modi... He is an inspiration for all of us. We will all have to work together for Viksit Bharat 2047. We have to achieve this target," said Dinesh Mishra, a member of the Indian diaspora. Another community member, Pankaj, noted the growing international prestige felt by Indians abroad. "We want India to grow under the leadership of PM Modi. The kind of respect and regard we are receiving, just because of his leadership, is remarkably good. There has been a dynamic shift that PM Modi's leadership has brought about," he said. For Rohit, who has lived in the Philippines for two years, the Prime Minister's personal touch stood out during the brief exchange. "The interaction with PM Modi was a great moment. It has been two years since we have been here. PM Modi asked if we had visited Ayodhya or not... We will visit for sure," he said.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessed the recitation of the Purna Kumbha Shloka by students of Filipino and Indian origin from Shri Sathya Sai School during a cultural event in Manila. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Manila International Airport, where he received a warm welcome featuring a cultural performance, as he began his three-day visit to the Philippines.

Highlighting his arrival, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "PM @narendramodi arrived in Manila, Republic of the Philippines, to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. On arrival, PM was received by H.E. Mr. Robert Joseph “Jay” Montes de Claro, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Philippines. The visit reaffirms India’s partnership with ASEAN as a cornerstone to its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision."

During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in both regional summits on November 17 and hold bilateral engagements with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. He is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in the country. In his departure statement, PM Modi said ASEAN was central to India's Act East Policy and occupied an important place in its MAHASAGAR vision. He said the summits would provide opportunities to strengthen regional cooperation, connectivity, maritime security and shared prosperity. The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme 'Navigating the Future', with regional security, maritime cooperation and economic partnerships expected to feature prominently. PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit would give fresh momentum to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce commitments to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific. (ANI)