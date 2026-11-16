An Indian man’s marriage proposal has sparked debate among Indian Reddit users after he said he wants to become a full-time homemaker and is seeking a wife earning at least Rs 12 lakh annually. He also prefers a child-free marriage.

An Indian man’s marriage proposal has sparked debate among Indian Reddit users after he said he wants to become a full-time homemaker and is seeking a wife earning at least Rs 12 lakh annually. He also prefers a child-free marriage.

He shared his proposal in the r/AskIndianWoman community under the title, “Looking for a Wife Who Wants to Be the Breadwinner.” He wrote: “I'm looking for a woman in India who would like to pursue a job, career or business of her choice, wherever she wants, while I take responsibility for running the household. I want to be a full-time homemaker.”

Check the viral post here:

He said he was happy to handle “cooking, cleaning, washing clothes and all other household responsibilities”. He wants his wife to be the primary breadwinner and manage the family's finances.

He was clear about not wanting children. “I don't want kids. I'm serious about this arrangement and would like to build a loving, respectful and equal partnership,” he wrote. He specified that he wanted a woman earning “at least Rs 12 LPA”.

The post drew mixed reactions. Some users welcomed his willingness to take on domestic responsibilities traditionally associated with women. One commenter wrote, “It is good that men are openly accepting roles which are traditionally performed by women.”

Others questioned whether the arrangement would be equal. One user asked whether he would move into his wife's home if she did not want to relocate after marriage. Another questioned whether he would continue household duties during family visits and festivals.

A woman asked what he would contribute beyond chores, noting that working women often manage jobs and homes. The man responded that he had passive income from rent and interest, adding that he did not want to be a financial burden and enjoyed caregiving.

The discussion has renewed conversations about gender roles and compatibility in marriage. The Reddit post is user-generated, and its claims have not been independently verified.