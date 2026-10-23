PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation to discuss bilateral ties and regional security, while also honoring Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his heroic actions during a recent mid-air incident.

Diplomatic Dialogue Between India and Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which both leaders reviewed the multifaceted bilateral partnership between the two nations and exchanged perspectives on the prevailing security situation in West Asia. During the dialogue, PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart underscored the critical and pressing need for the restoration of regional peace and stability amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi shared details of the conversation, noting that he received a call from the Israeli Prime Minister. "Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership," PM Modi wrote. "We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region," the Prime Minister added.

Honoring a Heroic Act

Invitation to Independence Day Celebration

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that during the call, he extended an invitation to PM Modi to light a torch alongside Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar on Israel's upcoming Independence Day, adding that PM Modi expressed gratitude for the gesture while articulating India's resolve to cooperate with Israel in combating terrorism. "I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light a torch together with the heroic Indian pilot on the Independence Day of the State of Israel. Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on the ground and in the air, India and Israel fight terrorism together. He expressed his appreciation for the courageous and long-standing relationship between us," Netanyahu posted on X.

Captain Machchhar sustained severe injuries during an attack by the Omani co-pilot aboard a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai service on September 30. The co-pilot allegedly attempted to take command of the aircraft, prompting Machchhar to engage him physically and successfully unlock the cockpit entry. This decisive manoeuvre enabled fellow crew members and passengers to enter the flight deck and subdue the assailant, thereby averting a potentially catastrophic aviation disaster. The commercial aircraft accommodated upwards of 170 travellers.

On October 3, Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation with Captain Smit Machchhar, praising him as a "true hero" representing the people of India, Israel and the global community. He invited Captain Smit Machchhar and PM Modi to light a celebratory flame on Israel's Independence Day. "Captain, I want to invite you and my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a celebratory flame on our next Independence Day. You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you're a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu told Captain Machchhar. "I wish you a very speedy and complete recovery," he added.

The Israeli leader remarked that such an honour is customarily reserved for the country's own citizens. Nonetheless, he added: "But I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you. They do now and they will then too." (ANI)