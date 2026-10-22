PM Modi urged for stronger global institutions at the NDTV World Summit 2026, emphasizing the need to protect the vulnerable and empower the Global South to ensure a stable and fair world order amidst changing global challenges.

PM Modi Advocates for Global Institutional Reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for stronger global institutions, a greater voice for the Global South and international cooperation that remains effective during crises, saying international institutions such as the United Nations are struggling to keep pace with the changing world order and emerging challenges.

Addressing the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi, PM Modi said trade, technology and sea routes were increasingly being "weaponised", underscoring the need for a global system that prevents the strong from exploiting the vulnerable.

Preventing the Weaponisation of Global Systems

Citing the ancient Indian statesman Chanakya, the Prime Minister referred to the Sanskrit aphorism 'apranitah tu matsyanyayam udbhavayati', which he explained as a situation in which the absence of law and order allows the strong to prey on the weak. "The world does not need such a situation. It needs a system that stops this 'matsya nyaya' from happening," PM Modi said in Hindi.

India as a Stabilising Global Force

He subsequently presented India as a prime example of such a stabilising framework, highlighting humanitarian contributions delivered during the health crisis. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, the world experienced India taking on such a role. India sent vaccines to every country in need; sent medicines to over 100 countries," he explained.

"The changing world order calls for stronger global institutions, a greater voice for the Global South, and international cooperation that stands firm in times of crisis," he said.

Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Addressing the national vision regarding Viksit Bharat or Developed India by 2047, he clarified that the aspiration extends beyond domestic bounds. "It is also a guarantee for a better world," he added. "International cooperation isn't just for good times. It must be effective during crises too. India is strengthening its own capabilities to help strengthen the world," Prime Minister Modi said.