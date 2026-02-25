Ahead of PM Modi's state visit, Israeli Opposition leader Yair Lapid hailed him as a 'true friend,' emphasizing the deep friendship between the nations. The Knesset was also illuminated in Indian flag colours in his honour.

Israel Gears Up to Welcome 'True Friend' PM Modi

Ahead of PM Modi's upcoming visit, the leader of the Opposition in Israel, Yair Lapid, on Tuesday (local time), emphasised that the India-Israel relationship goes beyond strategy, describing it as a deep bond of friendship between the two nations. He also called PM Modi a "true friend" of Israel.

सारा इज़राइल कल प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का स्वागत करने के लिए उत्सुक है। वह इज़राइल के सच्चे मित्र हैं। इज़राइल और भारत के बीच का संबंध केवल एक रणनीतिक संबंध नहीं है, बल्कि राष्ट्रों के बीच गहरी मित्रता का बंधन है।🇮🇱🇮🇳 — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) February 24, 2026

In a post on X, Lapid wrote, "All of Israel is excited to welcome Prime Minister Modi tomorrow. He is a true friend of Israel. The relationship between Israel and India is not merely a strategic one, but a bond of deep friendship between nations."

Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana shared that the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) is illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag in honour of Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit.

In tribute to Prime Minister @narendramodi, the Knesset is illuminated tonight in the colors of the Indian flag 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YxWswwOX69 — Amir Ohana - אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) February 24, 2026

"In tribute to Prime Minister @narendramodi, the Knesset is illuminated tonight in the colours of the Indian flag," Ohana wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi's Second State Visit: What's on the Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Israel on February 25-26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday. The visit comes at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and marks the Prime Minister's second visit to Israel, following his 2017 trip when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the MEA, the leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also call on Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel.

This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and present an opportunity to review common challenges, as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies. (ANI)