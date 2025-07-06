A civilian aircraft entered restricted airspace near Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf club on July 5. An F-16 jet from NORAD safely intercepted and escorted it out. This was the fifth violation that day.

A civilian aircraft was intercepted by an F-16 fighter jet on Saturday, July 5, after it flew into restricted airspace above US President Donald Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. The airspace had been temporarily restricted because Trump was spending the July 4 weekend at the property.

According to a statement by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the aircraft entered the no-fly zone at around 2:40 pm Eastern Time. The fighter jet quickly intercepted the plane and safely escorted it out of the area.

NORAD issues public reminder to pilots

NORAD, a joint US-Canada military body, posted on social media to alert civilian pilots about the incident. It reminded all pilots to check Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before flying.

This was not the only breach on Saturday. NORAD said it was the fifth time that day a plane had entered the restricted airspace near Trump’s location.

Fighter jet used 'headbutt' maneuver

To alert the pilot of the civilian aircraft, the F-16 reportedly performed a special technique called a 'headbutt' maneuver. In this method, the military aircraft flies close in front of the intruding plane to get the pilot’s attention without using force.

Once the pilot responded, the F-16 guided the aircraft safely out of the restricted area. No damage or injuries were reported. Trump’s schedule and safety were not affected by the incident.

Pattern of similar incidents in recent months

This is not the first time a civilian aircraft has violated airspace restrictions during Trump’s presence. In March 2025, a similar incident occurred over Trump’s Florida home in West Palm Beach. At that time, F-16 jets had to deploy flares to signal the pilot.

There were also interceptions on back-to-back days when Trump was moving between his Mar-a-Lago residence and the golf course. In February, NORAD scrambled three F-16s to respond to another airspace breach over Mar-a-Lago.

Although none of these incidents resulted in harm or danger, NORAD has raised concerns over the increasing number of violations.

NORAD stresses importance of following flight restrictions

General Gregory Guillot, the commander of NORAD and the US Northern Command, said that following Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) rules is very important, reports Hindustan Times. He emphasized that these rules are in place not just for the president's safety, but also for general air safety and national security.

“The number of TFR violations we’ve seen since Trump’s inauguration in January is concerning,” he said as per the report.

NORAD explained that TFRs are clearly listed in FAA notices, and pilots are responsible for checking these before flying. The defense body continues to monitor airspace around key locations, especially when protected persons like the President are present.