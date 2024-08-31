Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man storms press area at Donald Trump rally in Johnstown, subdued with taser amid security concerns (WATCH)

    In a dramatic turn of events at a rally held in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, a man forcefully entered the press area while former President Donald Trump was addressing the crowd.

    Man storms press area at Donald Trump rally in Johnstown, subdued with taser amid security concerns (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events at a rally held in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, a man forcefully entered the press area while former President Donald Trump was addressing the crowd. The incident occurred as Trump was delivering remarks, and it quickly escalated into a confrontation involving law enforcement.

    According to reports and video footage captured by a CBS News reporter, the intruder breached a bicycle rack that demarcated the media section and began climbing a riser where television reporters and cameras were positioned. The footage shows the man being surrounded almost immediately by police and sheriff’s deputies. Despite efforts to manage the situation, the confrontation intensified until the man was subdued with a Taser.

    The disturbance unfolded shortly after Trump had delivered a scathing critique of major media outlets. In his speech, Trump specifically targeted CNN for what he described as biased coverage, citing a recent interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as an example of unfair reporting. As the man was led away by police, the crowd’s response was notably enthusiastic, with many cheering the police intervention. This prompted Trump to exclaim, “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

    In a related development, shortly after the initial altercation, police detained and handcuffed another man in the crowd. He was escorted out of the arena, although it remains unclear whether this detention was related to the earlier incident involving the intruder.

    This series of events occurred under heightened scrutiny of security at Trump rallies, a consequence of a recent shooting incident in Butler, Pennsylvania. During that event, a gunman fired at Trump, grazing his ear, which has led to an increase in security measures at political events nationwide.

    The motivations behind the man’s actions at the Johnstown rally remain uncertain, as does whether he was a supporter or critic of Trump. It is common for Trump’s rallies to feature strong criticism of the media, which often incites negative reactions from his supporters. Such incidents usually lead to booing and other disparaging gestures directed at journalists.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gaza War: Top Hamas leader Khaled Mashal urges resumption of suicide bombings against Israel (WATCH) snt

    Gaza War: Top Hamas leader Khaled Mashal urges resumption of suicide bombings against Israel (WATCH)

    Italy risks being laughing stock of the world PM Meloni's fiery rant on migrant crisis goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Italy risks being laughing stock of the world': PM Meloni's fiery rant on migrant crisis goes viral (WATCH)

    Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes peace summit in India amid escalating war with Russia: Report snt

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy proposes peace summit in India amid escalating war with Russia: Report

    Wont let you out unless Two women lock crying child in plane's toilet in China; viral video sparks row snt

    'Won't let you out unless...': Women lock crying child in plane's toilet in China; viral video sparks outrage

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India RTM

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate FALLS in August 31: Check 22 and 24 carat in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS in August 31: Check 22 and 24 carat in YOUR city

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners RBA

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners

    As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser' ATG

    'As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'

    Gujarat floods: IMD issues Orange alert, predicts 'heavy to very heavy rain' from September 1 vkp

    Gujarat floods: IMD issues Orange alert, predicts 'heavy to very heavy rain' from September 1

    Petrol diesel price on August 31: Check top city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on August 31: Check top city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon