Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on a visit to Israel, met with the Indian diamond merchant community and addressed the India-Israel CEOs Forum with his counterpart Nir Barkat to discuss strengthening bilateral trade and an upcoming FTA.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday interacted with prominent members of the Indian diamond merchant community in Israel. Goyal appreciated their role in strengthening India-Israel commercial ties. In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with prominent members of the Indian diamond merchant community in Israel. Appreciated their role in strengthening India-Israel commercial ties and discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade in the gems and jewellery sector." https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1991553337301561544?s=20

Goyal addresses India-Israel CEOs Forum, discusses FTA

Earlier in the day, he also addressed the India-Israel CEOs Forum along with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat. In a post on X, he said, ""Delighted to address the India-Israel CEOs Forum along with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat. The forum saw active participation and discussions by CEOs of both countries as India and Israel look to deepen our strategic partnership in various sectors of our respective economies." https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1991550328127517073?s=20

"With the two sides setting in motion the process for FTA negotiations, highlighted our synergies in the fields of agriculture, water, healthcare, defence, infrastructure, digital economy, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and high-tech innovation," he added.

India and Israel signed the Terms of Reference for negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement on Thursday.

Goyal also held a bilateral meeting with Nir Barkat, Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry in Tel Aviv.

Goyal is leading a 60-member business delegation to Israel, where he is scheduled to meet top leadership and industry representatives to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and investments.

Goyal will travel to Jerusalem on Friday as part of his ongoing visit to further strengthen bilateral economic ties. (ANI)