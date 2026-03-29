Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal concluded his four-day visit to Cameroon for the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference. He stressed that India successfully articulated the voice of the Global South and protected the interests of developing nations.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday concluded his four-day "productive" visit to Cameroon, where he participated in the 14th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference. Reflecting on the visit, Piyush Goyal said that India ensured that the voice of the Global South was well-articulated and the aspiration of the developing countries was given primacy in the negotiating room.

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India's Principled Stance

"India constructively engaged in all agenda items and in areas where India had strong concerns, we took a position based on the principles of openness, fairness, non-discrimination and inclusivity, which are the cornerstones of WTO engagement," the Commerce Minister said.

Extensive Bilateral Engagements

Piyush Goyal further informed about various diplomatic engagement in the sidelines of the WTO Ministerial Conference. "On the sidelines of MC-14, I held extensive bilateral meetings with many countries, trading blocs and key African countries. This enabled greater receptiveness to India's position on key agenda items of MC-14. Truly grateful to friends and colleagues for the fruitful engagement throughout," he said. https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2038278836773962100

Acknowledgements and Concluding Remarks

Piyush Goyal lauded the work of the officers of the Commerce Ministry, PMI Geneva, relevant ministries, experts, who he said, "have burnt many a midnight oil to ensure that India's interests are well protected and represented in this Ministerial Conference."

He affirmed that India will continue to engage with WTO members on issues of critical importance for the global trade landscape, transparently, constructively and in good faith.

Piyush Goyal also congratulated Cameroon Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana for the successful hosting of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference.

"I am carrying back with me beautiful memories of the warm hospitality of the Cameroonian people, their wonderful culture, and the picturesque landscapes," he said.

Discussions with WTO Chief

Earlier in the day, Piyush Goyal held discussions with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, as part of engagements at the WTO Ministerial Conference.

"Acknowledged her continued efforts in building consensus for a successful MC14. Emphasised the importance of a balanced and responsive WTO that effectively addresses the needs and aspirations of all Members, particularly developing countries and Least Developed Countries (LDCs)," the Commerce Minister said. (ANI)