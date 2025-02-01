Philadelphia plane crash: Drone footage shows aftermath of crash, burning homes and wreckage (WATCH)

Shocking drone footage shows the aftermath of a Learjet 55 crash in Northeast Philadelphia, which caused massive destruction and fire. The plane, believed to be an air ambulance, crashed shortly after takeoff, leaving multiple casualties and significant damage in a densely populated area.

Philadelphia plane crash: Drone footage shows aftermath of crash, burning homes and wreckage (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 9:38 AM IST

Shocking footage captured by a drone has revealed the devastating aftermath of a small aircraft crash that resulted in massive destruction in Northeast Philadelphia, USA on Friday night. The crash, which occurred when a Learjet 55 aircraft ploughed into several homes, has rocked the United States, marking its second aircraft tragedy in just a short time.

The small jet, believed to be an air ambulance, crashed shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The plane, which was headed to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, went down near Roosevelt Mall at around 6:06 p.m. local time. Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene as the plane exploded upon impact, lighting up the sky and leaving behind a massive debris field, burning cars, and thick smoke that filled the air.

Witnesses who were in the area at the time have shared their distressing experiences. One witness described it as a "horrific" sight, saying, "I was just driving down the street, coming to Wendy's, and I saw the plane hit the building and explode. The sky lit up and I pulled over. It was just real bad around here." He further compared the incident to an earthquake, saying, "It lit up the whole sky."

While authorities have not officially confirmed the total number of casualties, initial reports indicate that six people were on board the aircraft, which crashed just moments after taking off and climbed to an altitude of 1,600 feet. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the Learjet 55's disappearance from radar within 30 seconds of taking off.

USA: Small plane with 2 aboard crashes into Philadelphia homes, triggers fire; Casualties feared (WATCH)

The crash caused significant damage in a densely populated area, with homes, shops, and busy roads all nearby. Multiple homes and at least one car were set on fire as a result of the explosion. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, while the Philadelphia Emergency Management Office urged residents to avoid the area near Cottman and Bustleton Avenues, calling it a "major incident."

The FAA reported that two people were on board the plane, though U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later stated that there were six passengers on board at the time. However, the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.

