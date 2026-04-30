Jennifer Rauchet, wife of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, sparked an online debate over a dress worn to a White House event. The gown was allegedly from a Chinese fast-fashion retailer, prompting criticism that it conflicted with "America First" ideals.

A dress worn by Jennifer Rauchet, wife of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has unexpectedly become the center of a heated online debate in the United States, blending politics, fashion and questions over public image.

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Rauchet attended the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington alongside her husband, wearing a pale pink evening gown that quickly drew attention online after social media users claimed it closely resembled dresses sold on Chinese fast-fashion websites such as Shein and Temu for between $40 and $60.

The controversy quickly moved beyond fashion. Critics argued that the alleged use of a low-cost imported dress appeared to clash with the “America First” message often associated with the Trump administration and figures in its orbit. Some online users questioned whether the wife of a senior national security official should be wearing clothing allegedly sourced from Chinese retail platforms while Washington continues to confront Beijing on trade and security issues.

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One viral post defending Rauchet captured the divide in public reaction: “So folks are melting down over Pete Hegseth's wife's dress she wore to the WHCD event. Apparently it's from Temu. If it were expensive, you'd call her privileged or something. But because it's supposedly from Temu you call her poor and cheap. Never happy.”

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Supporters said the criticism was overblown and argued that wearing an affordable dress made Rauchet appear more relatable at a high-profile Washington event often associated with wealth and exclusivity. Others said the focus on the gown reflected how public figures — and their spouses — are increasingly judged for even the smallest personal choices.

The debate also reopened broader concerns around fast fashion. Companies such as Shein and Temu have faced repeated scrutiny over labor conditions, environmental impact and manufacturing practices, prompting some commentators to argue that the discussion should be less about politics and more about ethical consumerism.

Neither Rauchet nor Hegseth has publicly commented on the dress controversy, and there has been no confirmation that the gown was actually purchased from either retailer. Much of the online reaction has been based on visual comparisons made by social media users rather than verified sourcing.

Still, the episode shows how a single wardrobe choice can become a wider political talking point in Washington — especially when it intersects with nationalism, trade tensions and the image of those close to power.

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