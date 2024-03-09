Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    The United States Department of Defence released a report debunking the notion that UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s were connected to aliens, clarifying that they were secret US aircraft. Despite public belief in aliens, the Pentagon found no evidence supporting extraterrestrial contact

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    The United States Department of Defence has made a major revelation in a report regarding Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) witnessed in the skies of America during the 1950s and 1960s. Contrary to popular belief, the Pentagon stated that these UFO sightings were not connected to extraterrestrial beings but were, in fact, secret aircraft developed by the United States.

    According to the report released by the Pentagon's All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (ADARO), there is no substantial evidence indicating any contact with aliens. Most of the observed UFOs were identified as ordinary Earth objects. Despite this clarification, the Pentagon affirmed its commitment to ongoing research on the subject of aliens.

    In a statement, a Pentagon spokesperson highlighted the influence of media, including TV shows, books, movies, and online content, in shaping public perception about aliens. While acknowledging the prevalence of beliefs in alien existence, the spokesperson emphasized the lack of concrete evidence supporting such claims.

    A spokesperson from the Pentagon emphasized that officials approached the report with an open-minded perspective but found no evidence supporting the presence of extraterrestrial visitors. Maj Gen Pat Ryder informed reporters, "All investigative efforts, across all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena resulting from misidentification."

    According to a Gallup poll conducted in 2021, slightly over 40% of Americans believe that alien spacecraft have visited Earth, representing an increase from 33% within a span of two years.

    The ADARO meticulously examined archives, classified files, and official government investigations dating back to 1945. They debunked rumors about alien spacecraft, revealing that certain alleged incidents were either fabricated or involved terrestrial materials.

    The report identified advancements in technology as key factors contributing to spikes in Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) reports during the 1950s and 60s. These included high-altitude balloons, such as the one involved in the infamous Roswell incident of 1947, and reconnaissance flights like the U-2 spy plane.

    Furthermore, the report highlighted secret research projects focused on developing aircraft resembling circular or saucer-shaped objects, aligning with the popular image of alien spacecraft. Examples include the Canadian VZ-9AV Avrocar fighter-bomber, designed for vertical takeoff and landing.

    Despite advancements in understanding UAP sightings, reports continue at a steady rate of 50 to 100 per month, according to the AARO. Speculation regarding government cover-ups persists, fueled by testimonies like that of former intelligence officer David Grusch, who claimed that the US government possesses alien bodies and spacecraft, based on purported evidence. The AARO has committed to releasing a subsequent report addressing recent sightings and rumors at a later date, further shedding light on the phenomenon of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada emerges (WATCH)

    Video of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada emerges (WATCH)

    US Navy shoots down 15 Houthi UAVs in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden; thwarts incursion

    US Navy shoots down 15 Houthi UAVs in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

    Emmanuel Macron advocates constitutional protections for women; pushes 'Right to Terminate Pregnancy' in EU avv

    Emmanuel Macron advocates constitutional protections for women; pushes ‘Right to Terminate Pregnancy’ in EU

    US issues urgent warning as 'Imminent' extremist threat in Moscow sparks concern for American nationals avv

    US issues urgent warning as 'imminent' extremist threat in Moscow sparks concern for American nationals

    Major Security Boost: Over 1000 National Guard deployed to New York subways in crime-fighting initiative avv

    Major Security Boost: Over 1000 National Guard deployed to New York subways in crime-fighting initiative

    Recent Stories

    Photos Priyanka Chopra poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California wearing his design black saree RBA

    Photos: Priyanka Chopra poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California wearing his design black saree

    Explained Rahul Gandhi's economic mapping agenda

    Explained: Rahul Gandhi's economic mapping agenda

    cricket BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England osf

    BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH) gcw

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH)

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts ample cleavage in shimmery blouse-take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts ample cleavage in shimmery blouse-take a look

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon