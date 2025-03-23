user
user

Parts of Balochistan shut down, protests erupt amid police crackdown on peaceful protest

Protests erupted in Balochistan following the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) activists, including Mahrang Baloch. The crackdown and alleged police violence have drawn condemnation from human rights organizations, leading to postponement of planned sit-in protest.

Parts of Balochistan shut down, protests erupt amid police crackdown on peaceful protest dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 23, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

Quetta [Balochistan], March 23 (ANI): Parts of Balochistan were brought to a standstill on March 23 as residents protested the police crackdown on members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), as reported by the Dawn.

Also Read: Pakistan's second Monkeypox case in 2025 confirmed in Karachi; 28-year-old man infected after wife falls ill

The protest was triggered by the recent arrest of several BYC activists, including Mahrang Baloch, the chief organiser of the committee, who was detained along with 16 other activists.

In response to the crackdown, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee announced that its planned overnight sit-in protest in Quetta would be postponed, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Senior BYC leader Sibghatullah Shah Ji addressed the public in a video message, urging protesters to stay home for their safety. "We cannot allow the state to blame the Baloch public for the violence and destruction being carried out by state forces," he said, referring to the police's actions of setting public property on fire and using firearms against civilians. "We have been left with no choice but to postpone the protest to avoid further bloodshed."

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemns action

According to Dawn, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the actions of the authorities, calling for a de-escalation of the situation. In a statement, the HRCP warned that such heavy-handed tactics would only deepen the frustrations of the local population. "The arrest of BYC leaders and the suspension of connectivity in Quetta are knee-jerk reactions that will only exacerbate the situation," the commission said, demanding the immediate release of Mahrang Baloch and other detained activists. It also called for urgent dialogue to address the growing unrest.

The protest camp, set up near the University of Balochistan, was heavily surrounded by police forces. Dr. Baloch and other activists were protesting the arrest of fellow BYC member Bebarg Baloch, along with his brother, Vice Principal of Bolan Medical College, Ilyas Baloch, and their family members. The demonstration also highlighted concerns over the alleged burial of 13 unidentified bodies, which further fueled tensions in the region, as reported by Dawn.

In an effort to quell the unrest, police dismantled the sit-in camp located on Munir Mengal Road and used force to disperse remaining protesters. The crackdown resulted in the deaths of three individuals the previous day, allegedly during the police operation. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan: Four police personnel killed in Balochistan's Nushki after assailants open fire on patrolling van

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict ddr

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict

Twitter's iconic logo, blue bird 'Larry', sold for nearly $35,000 at auction after Elon Musk's rebrand shk

Twitter's iconic logo, blue bird 'Larry', sold for nearly $35,000 at auction after Elon Musk's rebrand

Balochistan violence: 8 killed in twin attacks on police and Punjabi labourers ddr

Balochistan violence: 8 killed in twin attacks on police and Punjabi labourers

US: Indian-origin father-daughter duo fatally shot in Virginia; suspect arrested anr

US: Indian-origin father-daughter duo fatally shot in Virginia; suspect arrested

Trump orders Attorney General to review lawyers, firms' conduct who filed suits against him shk

Trump orders Attorney General to review lawyers, firms' conduct who filed suits against him

Recent Stories

Heavy rain alert! These 8 Tamil Nadu districts to brace for downpour AJR

Heavy rain alert! These 8 Tamil Nadu districts to brace for downpour

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict ddr

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled shk

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme? gcw

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme?

Gender disparity in India's higher judiciary: Women judges face shorter tenures, delayed appointments ddr

Gender disparity in India's higher judiciary: Women judges face shorter tenures, delayed appointments

Recent Videos

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Video Icon
Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Video Icon
Massive Protests Erupt in Israel After Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal | Asianet Newsable

Massive Protests Erupt in Israel After Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pope Francis Set to LEAVE Hospital After 5-Week Battle with Pneumonia | Asianet Newsable

Pope Francis Set to LEAVE Hospital After 5-Week Battle with Pneumonia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Bhagat Singh’s Sacrifice Remembered: Top 10 Songs to Honor Him!

🔥 Bhagat Singh’s Sacrifice Remembered: Top 10 Songs to Honor Him!

Video Icon