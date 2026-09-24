A Brazilian parrot has taken the phrase “living the high life” to an entirely new level after becoming the face of a customised Tesla Cybertruck.

A Brazilian parrot has taken the phrase “living the high life” to an entirely new level after becoming the face of a customised Tesla Cybertruck. The bird, named Kenny, was filmed casually riding on the vehicle’s window in sunglasses while the futuristic truck cruised down the road - apparently driving itself.

Kenny Slow Parrot, whose Instagram account has more than 7.4 lakh followers, shared the unusual video online, turning the bird and its flashy ride into an instant talking point.

In the clip, Kenny can be seen perched on the window of a Tesla Cybertruck as it moves along the road. The vehicle had been given an eye-catching makeover, with its entire body wrapped in images of the parrot’s face. Adding to the spectacle, Kenny sported a pair of sunglasses as he appeared to enjoy the ride without a care in the world.

The caption accompanying the post read, “My parrot had his entire new Cybertruck wrapped.”

The bizarre yet entertaining sight quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom poked fun at Kenny’s seemingly extravagant lifestyle.

One commenter dubbed it the “only acceptable Cybertruck”, while another joked that the parrot appeared to have both a Cybertruck and a private chauffeur.

Another user quipped that Kenny was “living a better life” than they were, while also admitting that the customised Cybertruck looked impressive.