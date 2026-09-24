A new South Korean reality television show explores romance by pairing celebrities with customized artificial intelligence companions on tablets. Participants unexpectedly developed genuine emotional connections, finding unique security and questioning the necessity of physical presence in relationships.

South Korea’s unusual new reality show exploring romance between humans and artificial intelligence has sparked widespread discussion online. Titled “My AI Partner: Strange Love,” the show brings together real-life celebrities and AI companions designed around their individual preferences, including customised appearances, voices and personalities. The AI partners exist entirely on tablet screens, creating a dating experience unlike conventional reality television.

The programme features webtoon artist Kian84, TV host Jang Do-yeon and actress Lee Yu-bi, who interact and go on dates with their AI companions. The concept has attracted attention because it explores whether people can develop genuine emotional connections with a digital partner that has no physical presence.

Kian84 initially said he did not expect to develop feelings for an AI. However, after spending more time with his digital companion, he reportedly experienced an unexpected emotional connection. He described the experience as providing a unique “sense of security that humans cannot provide.”

Jang Do-yeon also had an unusual experience during the show. After her AI partner recreated a romantic movie scene and played her favourite song, she was seen dancing in public while holding the tablet. The moment prompted her to question whether physical presence is necessarily required for a meaningful emotional connection.

The show's producers say the experiment is also intended to examine why some people are becoming hesitant about traditional relationships. Producer Won Seung-jae said emotional fatigue from human relationships can make people reluctant to pursue romance, while producer Son Jung-min described AI dating as a way to examine humanity through technology.

“I hope the show encourages discussions about what kind of love people truly seek and what expectations we hold for the future,” Son Jung-min said, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The show's premise has also triggered debate among social media users. One Chinese user wrote, “Some people fall in love with fictional characters in books. Others develop deep affection for a tree or a stone sculpture. Whether the object is an AI or not, what matters is respecting this unique form of love created by human beings.”

Another user raised a different question: “AI provides an almost perfect partner. After returning to real life, will people still be able to accept friends and family who have flaws, tempers and their own independent thoughts?”

With AI increasingly becoming part of everyday life, South Korea’s reality show has opened a larger conversation about intimacy, companionship and whether technology could eventually change how people understand romantic relationships.