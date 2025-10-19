Paris's Louvre Museum shut after 3 chainsaw-wielding thieves stole nine priceless Napoleon-era jewels from the Apollo Gallery. The seven-minute heist shocked France, with police investigating how the robbers escaped using motorbikes along the Seine.

Paris woke up to shock on Sunday morning after a dramatic robbery at the Louvre Museum, one of the world's most famous cultural landmarks. According to officials, three thieves armed with chainsaws broke into the museum and escaped with nine priceless jewels from the Napoleon era. The stolen pieces are said to have 'incalculable historical and heritage value.'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Louvre, which attracts up to 30,000 visitors a day, was closed to the public immediately after the theft as police began a full investigation. Videos on social media showed tourists running out of the museum and confused crowds gathering outside as the news spread quickly.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

How the heist unfolded

The robbery happened at around 9:30 a.m. local time, when the museum had just opened for visitors. According to French media reports, the robbers entered the building from the River Seine side, where construction work was ongoing. Using this as cover, they managed to reach the Apollo Gallery, which houses the French Crown Jewels and Napoleon-era treasures.

Investigators believe the robbers used a ladder or a goods lift attached to a truck to gain access to the gallery. Once inside, they broke a window and used small chainsaws to cut through the protective display cases. The entire operation took just seven minutes, after which the robbers fled on motorbikes waiting near the riverbank.

The French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed the robbery and said that the thieves were "well-prepared and knew exactly what they wanted."

The jewels that vanished

The stolen collection belonged to the Napoleon and Empress era and included nine historic pieces from the 19th century. These jewels were part of the museum’s Apollo Gallery, known for housing some of the few surviving French Crown Jewels after the French Revolution.

The stolen treasures are believed to include ornaments linked to Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, Napoleon III, and their wives, Empress Marie-Louise and Empress Eugénie. Officials have not yet confirmed if any of the three famous diamonds, the Regent, Sancy, or Hortensia, were among the stolen items. However, French authorities described all nine pieces as being of 'inestimable heritage value' rather than commercial worth.

What eyewitnesses saw

Witnesses near the scene described the robbery as 'quick but shocking.' A café worker opposite the Louvre told reporters that she saw a ladder-like machine, similar to those used for moving furniture, parked near the museum’s south-east corner. Moments later, she heard the sound of breaking glass and saw three masked men running toward motorbikes before speeding away.

The area was sealed off by police soon after. A large mechanical lift and ladder were seen still propped up against the museum walls, now a key focus of the investigation. Authorities are trying to find out whether the ladder had been left there for construction work or was placed by the robbers themselves.

Museum staff and visitors in shock

Inside the Louvre, panic and confusion followed as alarms went off. Police and museum staff quickly ushered visitors out through the main courtyard. Many tourists said they did not immediately understand what was happening, assuming it was a fire drill or technical issue.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati arrived at the scene soon after and confirmed that no injuries were reported. She wrote on social media, "I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations are underway."

The Louvre posted a notice on X saying it would remain closed for the day for 'exceptional reasons.'

Police launch large-scale investigation

The French police have begun a major investigation to recover the jewels and identify the thieves. Security footage from the Louvre and nearby streets is being reviewed, and authorities are also tracking motorbike movements across the city.

Experts believe the robbery was carried out by a professional gang familiar with museum security systems. The fact that they managed to enter, locate the jewels, and escape in minutes suggests inside knowledge of the museum's layout.

Forensic teams have been seen collecting evidence from the Apollo Gallery and the riverbank area. The French Interior Ministry said it was working with Interpol to alert international borders in case the stolen items are smuggled abroad.

The Apollo Gallery and its treasures

The Apollo Gallery, built in the 17th century, is one of the most magnificent halls inside the Louvre. It was originally designed for King Louis XIV and later became home to France's Crown Jewels and Napoleon’s personal collection.

The gallery’s most precious items include three world-famous diamonds:

The Regent Diamond: Once worn by Napoleon in his sword.

Once worn by Napoleon in his sword. The Sancy Diamond: A historic gem dating back to the 16th century.

A historic gem dating back to the 16th century. The Hortensia Diamond: Known for its rare peach-pink color.

While these diamonds are reportedly safe, museum officials fear that the stolen jewels could never be replaced because of their unique historical connection.

The past museum thefts in France

This is not the first time Paris has faced an art-related crime. In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa was famously stolen from the Louvre and recovered two years later. In 2019, priceless crowns were stolen from a cathedral in Stockholm, and in 2021, jewel thieves in Germany were sentenced for stealing royal treasures.

Experts warn that historic jewels are often impossible to sell on the open market, leading thieves to melt or break them down, destroying their heritage value.

An emotional end to a shocking day

As police continue their search, many in France have expressed sadness and anger. For Parisians, the Louvre is a symbol of national pride, and losing even one artifact feels like a loss of history.

One tourist outside the museum said, “We came to see the world’s most beautiful art. Instead, we saw the world’s saddest news.”

The Louvre is expected to reopen after the investigation, but for now, France’s most famous museum remains silent, its jewels gone, but its pride unbroken.

(With inputs from agencies)