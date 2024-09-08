Paris dethroned as world's most romantic travel destination in new poll. THIS island paradise now ranks on top

A recent survey conducted by Talker Research and Funjet Vacations reveals a dramatic shift in the landscape of romance. The idyllic island of Maui, Hawaii, has claimed the coveted title of the world’s most romantic destination.

For decades, Paris has been celebrated as the epitome of romance, an urban haven where love blossoms beneath the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and along the enchanting banks of the Seine. But, a recent survey conducted by Talker Research and Funjet Vacations reveals a dramatic shift in the landscape of romance. The idyllic island of Maui, Hawaii, has claimed the coveted title of the world’s most romantic destination.

Maui, with its immaculate beaches, verdant landscapes, and secluded retreats, emerged as the preferred romantic escape for 34% of respondents. Paris, despite its undiminished allure, trailed closely behind with 33%. This transition underscores a growing preference among contemporary couples for intimate, nature-centric locales over bustling urban centers.

The survey, which canvassed the opinions of 2,000 American participants, found that a significant 69% of respondents believe that smaller, off-the-beaten-path locations offer a more romantic experience than the grand, often crowded metropolises.

Nearly half (45%) of those surveyed pointed to lesser-known destinations as more conducive to nurturing romance, suggesting a burgeoning desire for solitude and escape from the relentless pace of city life.

While Paris remains a beloved destination for many, it is clear that the contemporary romantic ideal is shifting. Picture-perfect, tranquil settings are increasingly favored. Iconic cities like Rome (29%) and Venice (27%) still captivate with their historical grandeur and architectural splendor, but even these celebrated locales face competition from exotic and tropical paradises such as Cancun (19%), Costa Rica (13%), and the British Virgin Islands (12%).

This emerging trend does not signify the end of Paris's romantic dominance but rather reflects an evolving preference in romantic getaways. Maui, with its seamless fusion of adventure, serenity, and stunning natural beauty, represents this new wave of romanticism.

Whether it's discovering hidden waterfalls, witnessing awe-inspiring sunsets atop Haleakalā, or strolling hand-in-hand along its pristine shores, Maui offers an unparalleled, intimate experience compared to the grandiose, yet often crowded streets of Paris.

Top 5 most romantic destinations to visit:

- Maui, Hawaii – 34%

- Paris, France – 33%

- Rome, Italy – 29%

- Venice, Italy – 27%

- Cancun, Mexico – 19%

Latest Videos