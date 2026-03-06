US official Christopher Landau asserts the new US-India trade deal will keep 'American interest first,' vowing not to repeat past mistakes made with China. He stressed the deal must be fair to Americans but sees 'win-win situations' with India.

US to Prioritise American Interests, Avoid China Mistakes

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Thursday emphasised that the Trade Agreement that has been negotiated with India will always keep American interest first. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue Landau said, "India should understand that we're not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago in terms of saying, Oh, you know, we're going to let you, be able to develop all these markets,' and then the next thing we know, you're beating us in a lot of commercial things. We're going to make sure that whatever we do, it's fair to our people. Because ultimately, we have to be accountable to our own people, just as the government of India has to be accountable to its people."

Addressing common misconceptions about the administration's stance, he noted, "America First obviously does not mean America alone, because one of the ways that you can accomplish those objectives is through cooperation with other countries."

'America First' a Shared Principle

Landau further explained that the administration views national interest as a shared principle among sovereign states. "So just as President Trump wants to make America great again, he would expect the Prime Minister of India or other leaders to want to make their countries great again," the Deputy Secretary of State remarked at the session.

The senior US official highlighted India's inevitable ascent on the world stage, asserting that the global trajectory of the current era is intrinsically linked to New Delhi. "I think one of the things that is undeniable is that this century is going to be, in many ways, a century in which we expect to see the rise of India," Landau stated.

Partnership Driven by India's Rise and Mutual Benefit

He underscored that the partnership is driven by mutual benefit rather than altruism, citing India's status as the world's most populous nation with immense human and economic potential. "And it's in our interest, and we think it's also in India's interest, to be partnered. This is a country of all its potential. It's now the world's most populous country. It has incredible economic, human, and other resources that make it one of the countries that's going to decide the future of this century," he added.

Reaffirming the United States' commitment to this alliance, Landau noted that Washington sees numerous "win-win situations with India." He stated, "I want to highlight the importance of India as we look around the world in the 21st century and see what are the relationships that we really want to cultivate. And again, I'm not here to do social work or charity. I'm here because it's in the interest of our country, and we think it's in the interest of India to deepen our partnership."

Trade Deal Nearing 'Finish Line'

Landau provided a positive update on ongoing negotiations, expressing optimism regarding bilateral commerce. "We are very excited about the trade deal that is almost at the finish line now."

Earlier this year, the United States and India announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)