Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paraguay sacks official over dealings with Nithyananda's 'non-existent' United States of Kailasa

    Paraguayan official dismissed for signing a cooperation memorandum with officials from the imaginary 'United States of Kailasa,' revealing a bizarre deception involving diplomatic relations, fraudulent encounters, and the praise of a non-existent sovereign figure.

    Paraguay sacks official over dealings with Nithyananda's 'non-existent' United States of Kailasa snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Arnaldo Chamorro, the now-former chief of staff to the agriculture minister in Paraguay, faced dismissal this week following the revelation that he signed a cooperation memorandum with officials from a non-existent country. The purported nation, called the "United States of Kailasa," was presented to Chamorro as a South American island.

    Chamorro, addressing reporters, admitted to being deceived by the fake officials who claimed to want to help Paraguay with various projects. "They (the "officials") came and expressed a wish to help Paraguay. They presented several projects, we listened to them and that was that," he said, admitting to having been fooled.

    The dismissal occurred on Wednesday, and Chamorro acknowledged that the fraudulent encounter also involved a meeting with Minister Carlos Gimenez. The motive behind the actions of the fake officials remains unclear.

    The signed memorandum, complete with the ministry's letterhead and official seal, recognized "the honorable Nithyananda Paramashivam, sovereign of the United States of Kailasa." It praised Paramashivam's supposed contributions to Hinduism, humanity, and the Republic of Paraguay.

    The memorandum further recommended that the "government of Paraguay actively explore the establishment of diplomatic relations with the United States of Kailasa and supports its admission as a sovereign state to various international organizations, including the United Nations."

    Local media reports indicated that "Paramashivam" was actually an Indian citizen wanted for crimes committed in his home country. In response, the agriculture ministry released a statement expressing regret over "procedural errors" and clarified that the memorandum "cannot be considered official" nor impose any obligations on the state of Paraguay.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Decoding Bitcoin's environmental toll: How single transaction uses enough clean water to fill a swimming pool snt

    Decoding Bitcoin's environmental toll: How single transaction uses enough clean water to fill a swimming pool

    CIA secret unit recovered UFOs from 9 crash sites around the world, reveals report snt

    CIA's secret unit recovered UFOs from 9 crash sites around the world, reveals report

    Vladimir Putin urges Russian women to have 'eight or more' children amid demographic challenges snt

    Vladimir Putin urges Russian women to have 'eight or more' children amid demographic challenges

    US man caught on camera dumping pregnant girlfriend's body on highway in 2020 sentenced for murder snt

    US man caught on camera dumping pregnant girlfriend's body on highway in 2020 sentenced for murder

    Palestine war: Truce between Israel, Hamas expires without extension announced AJR

    Palestine war: Israel, Hamas truce expires without extension announced; check details

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Simon Grayson calls 3-3 Draw a 'wake-up call' amidst recent struggles osf

    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Simon Grayson calls 3-3 Draw a 'wake-up call' amidst recent struggles

    Bengaluru jolted by Rapido auto driver's alleged sexual assault, prompts immediate concern

    Bengaluru jolted by Rapido auto driver's alleged sexual assault, prompts immediate concern

    Decoding Bitcoin's environmental toll: How single transaction uses enough clean water to fill a swimming pool snt

    Decoding Bitcoin's environmental toll: How single transaction uses enough clean water to fill a swimming pool

    Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se' ATG

    'Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se'

    AB de Villiers optimistic about MS Dhoni's future: 'Maybe he's got three more years' in the IPL osf

    IPL 2024: 'Maybe he has got 3 more years' - AB De Villiers' sensational remark about CSK icon MS Dhoni

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon