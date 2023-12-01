Paraguayan official dismissed for signing a cooperation memorandum with officials from the imaginary 'United States of Kailasa,' revealing a bizarre deception involving diplomatic relations, fraudulent encounters, and the praise of a non-existent sovereign figure.

Arnaldo Chamorro, the now-former chief of staff to the agriculture minister in Paraguay, faced dismissal this week following the revelation that he signed a cooperation memorandum with officials from a non-existent country. The purported nation, called the "United States of Kailasa," was presented to Chamorro as a South American island.

Chamorro, addressing reporters, admitted to being deceived by the fake officials who claimed to want to help Paraguay with various projects. "They (the "officials") came and expressed a wish to help Paraguay. They presented several projects, we listened to them and that was that," he said, admitting to having been fooled.

The dismissal occurred on Wednesday, and Chamorro acknowledged that the fraudulent encounter also involved a meeting with Minister Carlos Gimenez. The motive behind the actions of the fake officials remains unclear.

The signed memorandum, complete with the ministry's letterhead and official seal, recognized "the honorable Nithyananda Paramashivam, sovereign of the United States of Kailasa." It praised Paramashivam's supposed contributions to Hinduism, humanity, and the Republic of Paraguay.

The memorandum further recommended that the "government of Paraguay actively explore the establishment of diplomatic relations with the United States of Kailasa and supports its admission as a sovereign state to various international organizations, including the United Nations."

Local media reports indicated that "Paramashivam" was actually an Indian citizen wanted for crimes committed in his home country. In response, the agriculture ministry released a statement expressing regret over "procedural errors" and clarified that the memorandum "cannot be considered official" nor impose any obligations on the state of Paraguay.