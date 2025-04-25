Ramallah [Palestine], April 25 (ANI): Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his sorrow and condemnation over the "heinous act" that claimed the lives of numerous civilians. Abbas also reaffirmed Palestine's support for India's security and stability.



In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abbas wrote, "We have followed with sorrow the news of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of and injured dozens of innocent civilian tourists as a result of a criminal shooting in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir."



"We strongly condemn and denounce this heinous act, and affirm our support for India in preserving its security and stability. We extend to Your Excellency, to your friendly people, and to the families of the victims our heartfelt condolences," the letter stated.



The Palestinian President also wished a speedy recovery for the injured in the terror attack and prayed for prosperity for India and its people.



"We pray for mercy and peace for the departed, a speedy recovery for the injured, and for continued prosperity and well-being for India and its people. Please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of our deepest sympathy," the letter added.



Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.



India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.



The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory to the treaty. The talks were initiated by Eugene Black, a former president of the World Bank.



Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict. It has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over 50 years.



The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other. The treaty allocates 20 per cent of the water from the Indus River System to India, with the remaining 80 per cent to Pakistan. (ANI)

