Japan has invited citizens of India and Japan to design a logo for the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027. The year will be celebrated as the 'India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons' with events planned to deepen bilateral ties.

Japan on Monday invited citizens of India and Japan to submit logo designs to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027, according to an official press release by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Celebrating 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations

The year 2027 will mark the 75th anniversary of Japan-India diplomatic relations, with a series of events being planned to commemorate the milestone and further deepen bilateral ties. "The year 2027 will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India. A series of events are being planned to commemorate this milestone as well as to deepen the existing positive relationship between the two countries," the press release said.

As part of the celebrations, the Japanese Foreign Ministry has launched a public design contest to select an official logo that will represent events marking the anniversary. "Please submit a logo to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India," the Foreign Ministry said in its call for designs.

Contest Eligibility and Submission

Citizens of India and Japan are eligible to participate regardless of their age or current place of residence. OCI and PIO card holders who are currently residing in Japan are also eligible to apply. The deadline for submissions is September 15, 2026. Entries are to be submitted by email to the Southwest Asia Division of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan at [japanindia75@mofa.go.jp].

The submitted designs will be evaluated by the persons concerned, with one winning design to be selected for use as the official logo for the 75th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and India. The results are scheduled to be announced simultaneously by the Japanese and Indian sides in early December, although the timeline is subject to change, according to the press release.

'India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons'

As India and Japan will mark 75 years of their diplomatic relations in 2027, the two governments, in cooperation with their respective stakeholders, will celebrate the next year as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons, the MEA had said in a press release of July. According to the MEA, both sides will work together in planning and holding ten commemorative programmes throughout the year and across the nations, with particular participation of the youth of both countries.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Looking ahead to 2027, which marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our two countries, the two sides have agreed to a list of commemorative outcomes and events with a strong focus on youth to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner. We will celebrate the year 2027 as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Japan next year for the annual summit, and this annual summit will come in the midst of these celebrations."

The week of April 28, 2027, will be designated as the India-Japan Week to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations through coordinated outreach activities, the MEA stated. At that time, the MEA said that a logo and theme competition will be launched, inviting the people of both countries to envision the future of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. (ANI)