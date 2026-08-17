MEA Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan addressed the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference in Cairo, outlining priorities for India's 2026 BRICS Chairship and stressing the importance of the India-Egypt partnership for the Global South.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship during the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference.

"Secretary Sipriya Ranganathan addressed the Inaugural Session of the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference, organised by the Indian Embassy in Egypt in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs, at the Diplomatic Club in Cairo," the Indian Embassy in Egypt stated on social media platform X on Sunday.

@SecretaryCPVOIA Ms Sripriya Ranganathan @ranganathan_sr addressed the Inaugural Session of the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference, organised by @indembcairo in collaboration with @ICWA_NewDelhi at the Diplomatic Club in Cairo. Secretary highlighted the priorities of… pic.twitter.com/26WyEwbOmW — India in Egypt (@indembcairo) August 16, 2026

"Secretary Ranganathan highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship and underscored how the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership provides a strong foundation for closer cooperation within BRICS and for advancing the priorities of the Global South," the embassy added.

MEA Secretary's Middle East Visit

Secretary Ranganathan is currently undertaking an official visit to Egypt, Palestine, and Lebanon spanning from August 16 to 21. According to the MEA, during her visit, Secretary Ranganathan will hold discussions with her counterparts and various key stakeholders.

"The visit will focus on reinforcing India's friendly ties with these countries and also offer an opportunity for discussions on regional developments and other issues of mutual interest," the Ministry stated.

The Ministry also noted that Secretary Ranganathan will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of India-Egypt in "BRICS: Towards a Stronger Voice for the Global South", aimed at discussing ways to strengthen the India-Egypt partnership within BRICS.

The MEA further pointed out that this marks the Secretary's maiden visit to these nations in her current capacity, which is expected to bolster India's bilateral relations with the region.

Previous Diplomatic Engagements

Before this engagement, Secretary Ranganathan co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA), where India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of their citizens living in each other's countries.

That meeting was held in New Delhi on July 22 and was co-chaired by Secretary Ranganathan alongside Omar Obaid Mohammed Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE. (ANI)