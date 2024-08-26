Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massacre in Pakistan's Balochistan: 23 Punjab passengers gunned down after ID check in Musakhail (WATCH)

    Following the killings, the attackers set fire to ten vehicles before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Police and Levies officials responded promptly, arriving to transfer the bodies to a local hospital for identification and further investigation.

    Pakistan23 passengers from Punjab killed by gunmen after ID check in Musakhail WATCH AJR
    In a horrific attack early Monday morning (August 26), at least 23 people from Punjab were killed in Musakhel, located in Pakistan's Balochistan province. Armed assailants targeted inter-provincial buses and trucks, forcibly removing passengers, verifying their identities, and then executing them in cold blood, according to official reports.

    Assistant Commissioner Musakhel, Najeeb Kakar, detailed the grim sequence of events: armed men had blocked the highway in the Rarasham district, intercepting vehicles and forcibly removing passengers. After conducting identity checks, the attackers executed the victims, all identified as residents of Punjab.

    Following the killings, the attackers set fire to ten vehicles before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Police and Levies officials responded promptly, arriving to transfer the bodies to a local hospital for identification and further investigation.

    Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack as an act of terrorism. Expressing deep condolences to the victims' families, Bugti described the incident as a "cowardly act" and vowed that the perpetrators would face justice. "The terrorists and their facilitators will not escape an exemplary end," Bugti asserted, promising that the Balochistan government would pursue those responsible with unrelenting determination.

