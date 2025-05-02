Amid rising tensions after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Zardari vowed a strong response to any Indian aggression. India has pledged to hunt down the attackers.

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have pledged a "befitting response" to any act of Indian aggression. In their first joint statement since the incident, the leaders emphasised the nation's unity and its unwavering support for the armed forces, stating that Pakistan is fully prepared to counter any threat.

During a high-level meeting on Thursday, the Pakistani leadership reiterated their stance, saying, "The entire nation stands behind its armed forces, which are capable of responding to any aggression."

PM Sharif also held a conversation with Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, reaffirming Pakistan’s willingness to cooperate in a transparent investigation into the attack, according to Radio Pakistan.

In India, the government has adopted a firm stance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed stern action, declaring, “We will not spare those responsible for the cowardly Pahalgam attack. Every perpetrator will be hunted down.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly given the Indian armed forces complete operational freedom to decide the timing, targets, and strategy of India's response.

India has already launched a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, sealing the Attari land border, downgrading diplomatic ties, and most recently, closing its airspace to Pakistani airlines.