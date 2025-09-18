Pakistan's online portal for death certificate requests went viral after users spotted a 'myself' option in its dropdown menu.

Pakistan's online portal for death certificate requests has gone viral after users spotted a bizarre option in its dropdown menu. The interface asks, “Who is on the death certificate?” and offers two choices: “Myself” and “Someone else.” Wasting no time, netizens flooded social media mocking Pakistan over the bizarre option provided. From sarcastic jokes to outright roasts, Pakistan’s digital misstep became an instant meme generator.

One user wrote, “Prebooking,” while another mockingly termed it as “Revolutionary.”

A third user wrote, “After effects of Op Sindoor. You never know when a Brahmos will come raining down on you.”

A user recalled a drunken episode and wrote, “Damn, that reminds me of that one time when I was 20, and drunk the whole night. In the morning, I had to fetch my birth certificate. I came up to the counter and said, please sign me up in the Register of the Dead.”

“Imagine someone requesting their own death certificate while alive! Digital innovation has reached new heights. This is only possible in Pakistan,” another user joked.

And then came the punchline, “What do they all smoke collectively???”

