A video, allegedly from Pakistan's Karachi, has gone viral on social media, showing heaps of garbage swept along by gushing black sewage water inundating residential areas. While the authenticity of the footage remains in doubt, it has triggered a storm of ridicule and trolling directed at Pakistan.

The clip, widely circulated across platforms, shows what appears to be residential area overwhelmed by drainage overflow, with filth and debris rushing like floodwaters through the streets. The visuals prompted users to mock Pakistan’s infrastructure and economic condition.

Disclaimer: Asianetnews English cannot vouch authenticity of this viral video

‘Is This the Oil Trump Spoke Of? Netizens Troll Pakistan

US President Donald Trump, last month, announced sealing a trade deal with Pakistan, saying that Washington will work with Islamabad to develop what he described as the South Asian nation’s “massive oil reserves”. In a social media post, the US President also wondered if Pakistan could sell oil to India “some day”.

“We have just concluded a deal with the country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves,” Trump had said in a post on Truth Social on July 30, 2025.

Now, with the video going viral, netizens took aim at the announcement. A user online referred to the black water to the “oil” referenced by Donald Trump, ridiculing the country’s frequent economic pleas for aid.

'Oil discovered in Pakistan," a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Oil Trump was talking about”.

A third user drew a sharp comparison between India and Pakistan, “Both countries started at the same time, one is the 4th largest economy in the world, another is the No.1 beggar country in the world.”

Pakistan’s deadly flood situation

Pakistan has been reeling from flooding triggered by torrential rains, with more than 400 people killed since August 14. Karachi was inundated following a heavy downpour, paralysing the southern port city of 20 million people less than a week after deadly flash floods swept away villages in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More than 700 people have been killed in the flooding and landslides across the South Asian nation since June, with forecasters warning of further downpours until Saturday.