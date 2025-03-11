Pakistan train hijack: How BLA ambushed Jaffar Express and took hostages; what was India's reaction

Separatist militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked Pakistan's Jaffar Express in Balochistan, taking over 100 hostages and injuring the train driver amid escalating insurgent violence.

Published: Mar 11, 2025, 8:50 PM IST

A passenger train in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province came under attack by separatist militants on Tuesday, resulting in a hostage situation and injuries to the train driver. The Jaffar Express, carrying approximately 400 passengers in nine bogies, was en route from Quetta to Peshawar when it was ambushed by members of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), who later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan Train Hijack: How the Attack Unfolded

The attack occurred when the train was passing through a mountainous region with multiple tunnels. The militants opened fire on the train, forcing it to a halt inside Tunnel Number 8. In the ensuing exchange of fire with security personnel onboard, the train driver sustained injuries. The attackers then took control of the train, seizing over 100 hostages, including personnel from the Pakistan military, police, and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Adding to the chaos, the militants detonated explosives on the railway track at Tunnel Number 8, causing the train to derail. "The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8," said Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif in a statement. The challenging terrain, which features 17 tunnels, gave the militants a tactical advantage over the slow-moving train.

Pakistan Train Hijack: Security Response and Hostage Crisis

Security forces rushed to the site in the Mushqaf area of Bolan district, responding to reports of intense firing between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar. "There are reports of intense firing at Jaffar Express, which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar," confirmed Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

The BLA, in a statement, declared that it had taken hostages and threatened to execute them if security forces did not withdraw. The hostage crisis remains ongoing as authorities work to resolve the situation.

Pakistan train hijack: How India reacted

The Jaffar Express train hijack has drawn strong reactions from experts and politicians in India, highlighting the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan and the challenges faced by the Pakistani government.

Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir, SP Vaid, remarked that "Pakistan's army and government have lost control over Balochistan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman had stated in Pakistan's senate that 6-7 districts of Balochistan are completely under terrorist control, with neither the Pakistan government nor the Pakistan army having any authority. Given this situation, such incidents are not surprising. Pakistan is on the verge of breaking up. Recently, all terrorist organizations of Balochistan and Sindh have united, challenging the sovereignty of Pakistan's government and military. I would not be surprised if Pakistan breaks into four pieces."

Retired Major General GD Bakshi also weighed in, stating, "Balochistan is out of the control of Pakistan... There is demoralization within the Pakistan Army. The train hijack in Balochistan is very significant. A train carries 450-500 people, and they have taken them as hostages. Hostage rescue is a delicate operation, and I don't think the Pakistan Army could carry it out without casualties. These are precision operations, which our NSG handles very well, but the Pakistani army has a habit of showing off and deploying major artillery. I believe the Pakistan army will conduct a poorly planned operation that may result in many civilian casualties. I think the time for the birth of Balochistan has come. We must remain vigilant because the Pakistan army may do anything to divert attention. Our borders need to be secure."

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana criticized Pakistan's governance, saying, "What has Pakistan done till date? It gained independence along with India but failed to build infrastructure. They have always created problems—sometimes in Punjab, sometimes in Kashmir, sometimes in Afghanistan. They did not pay attention to their people."

Meanwhile, West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad added, "Balochistan feels that Pakistan has occupied and annexed Balochistan province into Pakistan after the partition. They believe that they have been oppressed. All the oppression of the Baloch people led to their fighting against the Pakistan Army. There is a call by the Baloch movement all over the world to join the demonstration on 28 March to fight against the Pakistan authority."

Balochistan’s Separatist Insurgency

Balochistan has long been plagued by an insurgency led by separatist groups demanding independence and control over the province’s rich gas and mineral resources. The BLA, the most prominent among these groups, frequently targets government forces, the Pakistani military, and Chinese interests in the region.

Baloch militants have previously targeted railway tracks in this region using rockets or remote-controlled bombs, with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claiming responsibility for most of these attacks.

In October last year, Pakistan Railways resumed train services between Quetta and Peshawar after a suspension lasting more than a month and a half.

Balochistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks over the past year. In November 2024, a suicide blast at Quetta Railway Station killed at least 26 people and injured 62 others.

Bordering Iran and Afghanistan, Balochistan has long been plagued by a violent insurgency. Baloch militant groups frequently launch attacks targeting security forces, government projects, and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives in the resource-rich province.

