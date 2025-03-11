Baloch Liberation Army claims Jaffar Express hijacking, holds 182 hostages, kills 20 Pak military personnel

Read Full Article

In a major escalation in Balochistan, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for hijacking the Jaffar Express and taking 182 hostages, holding them in custody for over six hours.

In an official statement, the group said its fighters had engaged in fierce confrontations with the Pakistan Army and Air Force, using anti-aircraft artillery, and had eliminated at least 20 Pakistani military personnel so far.

The Majeed Brigade, BLA’s suicide unit, is currently holding the hostages. According to the group's spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, strict instructions have been issued to execute all hostages if Pakistani forces attempt an approach. The group has vowed to continue its resistance “until martyrdom” without retreating.

Despite the high-stakes situation, the Pakistan Army has not yet reached the site on the ground. The ongoing crisis underscores the growing intensity of the Baloch insurgency and poses a serious challenge to Pakistan’s security forces in the region.



